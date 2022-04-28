Submit Release
Global Next-generation Sequencing Consumables Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Next-generation Sequencing Consumables Market is projected to grow from USD 6.81 billion in 2022 to USD 10.21 billion at a CAGR value of 16.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The escalating investment in the development of novel genomics techniques for detection and prevention, the rising incidence of malignancies and infectious illnesses, and declining sequencing costs have all contributed to the growth of the next generation sequencing consumables market.


Key Market Insights

  • As per the workflow outlook, the library preparation kits & consumables segment is expected to be the largest segment in the next-generation sequencing consumables market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • As per the technology outlook, the whole-genome sequencing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the next-generation sequencing consumables market from 2022 to 2027
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global next-generation sequencing consumables market from 2022 to 2027
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Promega Corporation, Millipore Sigma, New England Biolabs, Takara Bio Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, PerkinElmer, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Tecan Trading AG, Mission Bio, Aurora Biomed Inc., NanoString, and VWR International, LLC., among others, are some of the key players in the next-generation sequencing consumables market

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Library Preparation Kits & Consumables
  • Sequencing Kits & Consumables
  • Others

Technology Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Whole-Genome Sequencing
  • Exome Sequencing
  • Targeted Sequencing
  • RNA Sequencing

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Academic & Government Research Institutes
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA



