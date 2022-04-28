Global Next-generation Sequencing Consumables Market Size

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Promega Corporation, Millipore Sigma, New England Biolabs, Takara Bio Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, PerkinElmer, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Tecan Trading AG, Mission Bio, Aurora Biomed Inc., NanoString, and VWR International, LLC., among others, are some of the key players in the next-generation sequencing consumables market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Next-generation Sequencing Consumables Market is projected to grow from USD 6.81 billion in 2022 to USD 10.21 billion at a CAGR value of 16.8% from 2022 to 2027.



The escalating investment in the development of novel genomics techniques for detection and prevention, the rising incidence of malignancies and infectious illnesses, and declining sequencing costs have all contributed to the growth of the next generation sequencing consumables market.





Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Next-generation Sequencing Consumables Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the workflow outlook, the library preparation kits & consumables segment is expected to be the largest segment in the next-generation sequencing consumables market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the technology outlook, the whole-genome sequencing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the next-generation sequencing consumables market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global next-generation sequencing consumables market from 2022 to 2027

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Library Preparation Kits & Consumables

Sequencing Kits & Consumables

Others



Technology Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Whole-Genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA









