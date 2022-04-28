Digital Water Market Size, Scope And Forecast | Leading Players – Bentley Systems, Innovyze, Atonix Digital

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for quality water services and steady digitalization of the utility sector are some key factors driving revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Water Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Digital Water market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Digital Water industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2027. The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Digital Water market in the coming years.

The global digital water market size reached USD 7.96 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for quality water services, as well as government regulation favoring development of digital water, are some of the major factors driving global digital water market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by rising demand for replacing aging infrastructure due to technical advancements and rising trend of digitization of the utility sector.

Digital transformation is one of the major positive factors for advancements across the utility sector. Leading companies offer cloud-based smart systems that help to increase productivity by providing easier and more efficient monitoring, handling, management, and maintenance of various systems. It helps to understand the exact problem with the help of cloud-based software, sensors, analytics, and technical teams.

The report also studies the key companies of the Digital Water market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are:

Bentley Systems, Inc., Innovyze, Inc., Schneider Electrics Industries SAS, Atonix Digital, Plutoshift, Inc., Assetic, SpaceTime Insight, Inc., Copperleaf Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Xenius.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Digital Water industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital water on the basis of solution type, technology, utility tier, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Metering & Customer Management

Network Management

Work & Asset Management

Plant Management

Information Management

Utility Tier Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) software solutions for waste water treatment and associated applications and functions. Distribution of clean drinking water is a primary objective. Based on AI, software is designed to track and manage sewage throughout an entire city, detect pollution events, and aid in radically reducing overall costs.

Network management segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Network management is an efficient process that helps in monitoring drinking water and wastewater with maximum transparency.

It allows real-time monitoring of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and provides a comprehensive visualization of all water flows, guarantees complete transparency in all water networks, and helps optimize all processes where all the sensors gather valuable information.

Digital Water Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

