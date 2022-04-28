Baby Carrier Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Leading Companies, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Baby Carrier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global baby carrier market reached a value of US$ 538.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 675.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-carrier-market/requestsample

A baby carrier is a soft padded device worn by adults on their chest or back to carry and maintain physical contact with the baby. It has adjustable shoulder straps and waist belts that provide comfort to the baby and the wearer. It is made with different materials, such as denim linen, gauze, cotton, knit jersey, wool and nylon, that provide rigidity and durability. Nowadays, baby carriers are available in various colors, sizes and shapes, depending on the degree of support required. As these carriers offer security and freedom of movement while traveling or walking, they are gaining widespread popularity among parents.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The baby carrier market is primarily driven by the growing concerns among parents regarding the safety of their children. Besides this, the leading market players are introducing advanced ergonomic baby carriers with comfortable seating design and double adjustment waist belt that provides adequate support to the hips and spine of the babies. They are also incorporating high-quality breathable biomaterials that offer enhanced comfort to the baby and the wearer during extended periods. In addition, several manufacturers are integrating advanced technologies to expand their consumer base. For instance, BabyMoon Carriers introduced smart baby carriers for premature babies that are integrated with e-Textile biomonitoring sensors. These sensors collect vital signs in real-time, generate reports and provide personalized advice on the mobile app. Furthermore, the easy product availability on e-commerce channels, the increasing number of working women, and the growing influence of social media platforms on buying decisions of individuals are some of the other factors propelling the market growth.

Baby Carrier Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the baby carrier market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Artsana S.p.A.

• Baby K’tan

• BabyBjörn AB

• Britax Child Safety Inc.

• Ergobaby

• Firstcry Retail DWC-LLC

• Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

• Lalabu LLC

• Moby Wrap Inc.

• Tomy Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global baby carrier market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Buckled Carrier

• Wrap Carrier

• Sling Carrier

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3049&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.