Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market to Reach US$ 82,939.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fatty acid methyl ester market was valued at US$ 43,180.3 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market:

Growing consumer spending on green products and increasing awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals used in cosmetic products have led to an increase in the demand for fatty acid methyl ester across the globe. Fatty acid methyl ester is used in lotions, moisturizers, and creams. Increasing use of fatty acid methyl ester in pharmaceutical formulations is also expected to drive the market growth. Fatty acid methyl ester is increasingly used as green solvent in many paint and coating solvent applications due to its low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and biodegradable nature. Moreover, in the leather chemical industry, it is used to produce a leather fat liquoring agent which is then used as an excellent textile detergent. Hence, its ability to cater to a wide range of end-use industries is expected to further drive the global fatty acid methyl ester market growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5008

Key Market Takeaways:

The global fatty acid methyl ester market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030), owing to the increasing adoption of fatty acid methyl ester by various end-use industries such as coatings, food & agriculture, detergent & surfactants, metal working, and others.

Fatty acid methyl ester is frequently used as a solubility transmitter in soft drinks. Fatty acid methyl ester produced from edible fats and oils is mainly used as food additive for processed foods, especially fried foods and baked goods, as it can increase the shelf life and flavour stability of these foods.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global fatty acid methyl esters market include Acme Synthetic Chemicals, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Cargill, Incorporated, Chemrez Technologies, Inc., CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries Limited, JNJ Oil Industries, Inc., KLK OLEO, Krishi Oil Limited, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., P&G Chemicals, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Stepan Company, Univar Solutions Inc., Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Key players are focusing on various inorganic growth strategies such as product launch and business expansion to strengthen their market position. For instance, in September 2020, Emery Oleo chemicals, a manufacturer of high-performance, natural-based specialty chemicals has announced the release of its EMERYE general purpose fatty acid esters product line. These fatty acid esters offer good color stability, low odor, and good biodegradability. EMERYE bio-based esters are a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-based materials and can be used in the formulation of a wide range of consumer and industrial systems including bio-diluent, solvent, or plasticizer in ink, adhesive, and coating applications.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5008

Market Segmentation:

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Source: Vegetable Oils Animal Fats Used Cooking Oils

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Product Type: Methyl Oleate Methyl Laurate Methyl Myristate Methyl Caprate Methyl Stearate Others (Methyl Palmitate, Coconut Methyl Esters, etc.)

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Application: Fuels Paints & Coatings Food Additives Detergents & Surfactants Lubricants & Metal Working Fluids Agrochemicals Personal Care & Cosmetics Others (Wetting Agents, Plasticizers, etc.)

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Microfibrillated Cellulose Market, by Manufacturing Process (Mechanical, Chemical, and Biological), By Distribution Channel (Paper, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Coatings, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others (Home Care & Food & Beverages), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

4-Tert-Amylphenol Market, by Application (Plastic Additive, Vulcanizing Agent, Disinfectant, Pesticide, Emulsifier, and Others), by End-use (Plastics & Polymer Industry, Rubber Industry, Surface Cleaners, Textile, Agriculture, Oil Drilling, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com