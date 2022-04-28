GCC Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026

GCC Ceramic Tiles Market

Ceramic tiles refer to thin square or rectangular slabs used in the construction industry as flooring solutions in houses, offices, factories, shops, restaurants, etc. They are made from a mixture of clay, silica, dolomite, quartz, etc., which is molded and then permanently hardened by heat. Ceramic tiles offer substantial resistance against high temperatures, frost, fire, UV rays, etc. They are also highly durable, aesthetically pleasing, environmentally friendly, and have anti-skid and antibacterial properties. Ceramic tiles are extensively utilized in interior decoration and in hotels, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, laboratories, etc.

GCC Ceramic Tiles Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry is primarily driving the GCC ceramic tiles market. In line with this, the growing investments by public and private firms across the region in several infrastructural development projects, such as wellness centers, shopping malls, community centers, office spaces, etc., are further propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for raw materials that cater to modern architectural styles is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the escalating need for sustainable practices in the construction industry is positively influencing the market growth, since ceramic tiles are comprised of naturally occurring materials and are manufactured via a process with limited carbon emissions. Furthermore, numerous product innovations, such as the development of anti-scratch and extra-light variants, are anticipated to bolster the GCC ceramic tiles market in the coming years.

GCC Ceramic Tiles Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Replacement Applications

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

