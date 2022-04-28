Hyperscale Computing Market SWOT Analysis, Top Players–Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc, Google LLC

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of IoT and big data technologies & rising number of hyperscale data centers are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hyperscale Computing Market size reached USD 149.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) devices and rising adoption of bid data technology are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market revenue growth. Increasing demand for data management, need for storage, and rapid retrieval due to ongoing IoT trend across various industries, verticals, and sectors are driving urgent need for and deployment of hyperscale computing.

In recent years, majority of organizations have begun moving towards adoption of hyperscale IoT connectivity solutions where security, compliance, and cloud optimization operate under standard features, and this is expected to support growth of global hyperscale computing market going ahead. In addition, with ever-increasing demand for cloud computing solutions, the need for developing larger-scale data center infrastructure has significantly increased and this has resulted in an increase in the number of hyperscale data centers across the globe.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Hyperscale Computing Market market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Hyperscale Computing Market market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

key findings from the report suggest

Solution segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising focus towards hyperscale computing for providing computation, storage, and virtualization layers of infrastructure in single-solution architecture.

Large enterprises segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing focus towards improving application, rising need to implement robust and scalable cloud or distributed storage system to manage high volume data, and increasing adoption of hyperscale computing to increase processing power, storage space, and to optimize computational workloads.

Data segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR owing to rising number of hyperscale data centers, increasing adoption of advanced data center technology for meeting growing need of data center performance requirements, and for providing energy efficient solutions.

IT and telecommunication segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share due rising adoption of 5G technology, increase in data traffic, surge in the use of broadband services, increasing customer demands which is prompting telecom companies to modernize their networks and shift to virtualized and cloud architectures.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

The report covers the following companies-

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Apple Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Dell Technologies Inc., Celestica Inc., Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyperscale computing market on the basis of component, organization size, type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Server

Storage

Networking

Services

Installation and Deployment

Consultation

Support & Maintenance

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

Data

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Research & Academics

Healthcare

Others

The study segments the Hyperscale Computing Market industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Hyperscale Computing Market Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

