Cone Beam Imaging Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cone Beam Imaging Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global cone beam imaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026

Cone beam imaging refers to an advanced medical imaging technique used for maxillofacial and dental surgeries. It produces three-dimensional (3D) images of nerve paths, bones, soft tissues, and dental structures to detect subtle fractures or other disorders in the craniofacial region. It consists of a cone-shaped digital X-ray scanner that is fixed on a 360-degree rotating arm to capture images from different angles.It is widely utilized in numerous clinical operations for visualizing abnormal teeth, planning dental implants, diagnosing jaw deformities and dental caries, and assessing cleft palate.

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Global Cone Beam Imaging Market Trends:

The increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to oral problems, represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing consumer preferences for cosmetic dentistry like teeth alignments and teeth whitening treatments are catalyzing the demand for cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the innovation of flat panel detectors to conduct image-guided surgeries, are driving the market.

Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co. Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Cefla S.C., Curve Beam LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, J. Morita Mfg. Corp., Planmeca Group, Prexion Corporation and Vatech Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Application:

Implantology

Orthodontics

Oral Surgery

Endodontics

Periodontology

Orthopedics

ENT

Others

Breakup by Patient Position:

Standing

Seating

Supine

Breakup by Detector Type:

Flat Panel Image Detector

Image Intensifier Type Detector

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

