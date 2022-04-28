Hà Nội, Phnom Penh agree new bilateral cooperation orientations

VIETNAM, April 28 -

At the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

Phnom Penh — Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng promised to jointly seek new orientations to promote practical cooperation between the two cities in various fields during talks on Wednesday in Phnom Penh.

The two officials agreed to further enhance cooperation in investment and tourism between enterprises in the two cities.

The Hà Nội side pledged to enrol more Cambodian students to its universities; boost information sharing and experience in urban management and people-to-people exchanges; and enhance education and popularisation activities to raise awareness of younger generations of the fine traditional relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Sreng highlighted the significance of the Hà Nội delegation’s visit as it takes place when the two nations are celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967-2022), affirming that it is a testament to the good traditional relationship between the two Parties, governments and peoples, especially the long-standing cooperation between Phnom Penh and Hà Nội.

He stressed that the Cambodian people never forget the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers' help to bring his country out of the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

He briefed on the socio-economic reforms of Phnom Penh in recent years, saying that the city needs assistance in tourism and transport development.

While congratulating Cambodia for its great achievements in maintaining political stability, security, socio-economic development and constantly improving its international position, Dung highly valued Cambodia’s measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its high COVID-19 vaccination coverage, as well as its positive achievements after fully reopening the economy.

Regarding efforts to recover post-pandemic, the Hà Nội official said Việt Nam and Hà Nội in particular have been implementing solutions to remove the difficulties facing businesses, improve the business and investment environment, and attract foreign and domestic resources.

The Hà Nội authority has also focused on allocating a budget to invest in key projects in areas that can help ensure the sustainable development of the capital, he noted.

Hà Nội aims to become green, civilised, modern and competitive city in the region and the world, and maintain its “City for Peace” title, Dũng added.

Earlier the same day, Dũng paid courtesy visits to President of the Cambodian People's Party and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, CPP Honorary President and Chairman of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin, and CPP Vice President and President of the Senate of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum. — VNS