Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2030

Increasing healthcare expenditure and deployment of more advanced technologies in medical procedures are key factors driving global market revenue growth

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report mainly improves market size,and provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size – USD 2.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.5%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

The Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Rising adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare applications can be attributed enhanced ability for healthcare providers and surgeons to provide more effective health services and gain ability to train healthcare personnel more efficiently and effectively are other factors driving market revenue growth.

Extreme engagement in screens can cause strain to the eyes. In addition, low performance and lack of capability to deploy advanced technologies in healthcare are other factor hampering market revenue growth.

A novel research report on global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

In March 2021, Vuzix Corporation, which is a leading supplier of smart glasses and AR technology and products, announce a new partnership with TechSee, which is a leader in intelligent visual assistance technology, to deliver a remote visual assistance solution to field service technicians using AR and computer vision on Vuzix\' M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses.

Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing deployment of augmented and virtual reality in various areas of the healthcare sector. Use of these technologies requires hardware and devices, such as desktops, head-mounted displays, and various other display devices.

Augmented reality segment revenue is expected to register a significantly faster growth rate during the forecast period owing to use of AR enabling detection of ability to detect veins as this can be a challenge for medical personnel dealing some cases, such as when patients have pigmented skin or small blood vessels. In such situations, augmented reality driven technologies allow practitioners to view virtual images of a patient’s vasculature, and this enables professionals to detect a vein more effectively.

In 2020, surgery segment accounted for significantly large revenue share. Application of virtual reality offers a view of a patient’s physiology and anatomy, and helps surgeons in the operating room. Increasing deployment of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies in surgical procedures are driving growth of this segment.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing deployment of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare sector. Rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) activities in healthcare sector is also driving market growth in this region. Moreover, presence of key market players is also contributing to growth of the market.

Some major players in the global market report include Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Inc., General Electric, Laerdal, EON Reality, Firsthand Technology Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., WorldViz Inc., and VirtaMed AG.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market on the basis of technology, component, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Augment Reality

Virtual Reality

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Surgery

Training & Education

Behavioral Therapy

Medical Imaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institute

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

