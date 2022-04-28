Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Size: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global deep packet inspection and processing market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period.

Deep packet inspection (DPI) refers to a technique of decoding computer network traffic and re-routing or blocking packets containing specific data or code payloads from passing through the inspection point. It helps end-users in internet eavesdropping, data mining, internet censorship, advanced network management and security operations. The technique is widely used to identify attack signs in specialized cybersecurity products, such as intrusion prevention systems (IPS), intrusion detection systems (IDS), and advanced firewalls.

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Trends:

The internet service providers (ISPs) widely rely on DPI for offering enhanced lawful interception, targeted advertising, quality of service (QoS), profiling of networked applications, etc. As a result, there is an increasing demand for DPI in the telecommunication and information technology (IT) sector. Moreover, the growing incidences of cybercrimes, the rising number of broadband subscribers, and the advent of data-intensive applications are also inducing the market growth. Additionally, the need for the DPI has surged to enhance censorship security and surveillance as governing bodies are dealing with a large amount of confidential data. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the adoption of the remote working model and network traffic, thereby augmenting the demand for DPI to improve QoS and decrease network congestion.

Global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bivio Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Netscout Systems Inc., Sandvine Inc. and Viavi Solutions.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, product, deployment mode, solution, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Product:

Standalone

Integrated

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Solution:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

