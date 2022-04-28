SpaceMine Announces $8M (10 Billion KRW) Investment from NexusOne

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, Korea, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpaceMine (https://www.space-mine.io), a P2E mining game service, has announced a new partnership with NexusOne, one of the biggest crypto venture capitals in Korea. They have received an $8 Million (10 Billion KRW) investment from NexusOne (https://www.nexusonecap.com/).



Through this investment, SpaceMine plans to accelerate its P2E game service, sales NFT assets, and Defi platform services. According to SpaceMine, they are planning to sell NFT assets through SpaceMine wallet soon. They also plan to release the SpaceMine mini-game in the 3Q of 2022 and after that, SpaceMine plans to launch the SpaceMine close beta service.

Furthermore, they plan to create a P2E ecosystem by utilizing SpaceMine (MINE) as a Defi service provided by SpaceMine. SpaceMine aims to build an active P2E ecosystem.

Recently, the revenue from P2E games is no longer attractive to users. To solve this problem, SpaceMine sets up that users mine a variety of major cryptocurrencies.

"This investment has set a big stage for creating an ecosystem for users. We're going to make a sustainable and attractive ecosystem," explained Brad Na, CEO of SpaceMine.

"SpaceMine project has a clear and solid business model, and especially made good start for automatic mining items of SpaceMine. We expect SpaceMine to make 8 figure US dollars sales margin within a few years. The management team already has a success story of online game and mobile marketing platform before and has very good communication and cooperation with the team. Furthermore, they have a strong will to keep the roadmap and schedule. Let's keep staying with SpaceMine together," explained Kim Sungku, CEO of NexusOne.

SpaceMine continues to supply liquidity through profits from paid users, sufficiently showing the value of growth. SpaceMine team has achieved $2 million dollars in sales this month and is expecting 100 million dollars in sales this year.

Now, SpaceMine(MINE) is traded at BITTREX.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spacemineio

Telegram: https://t.me/spacemineio

Github: https://github.com/SpaceMineOfficial/SpaceMine/blob/main/README.md

Media Contact

Brand: SpaceMine

Contact: Media team

Email: info@space-mine.io

Website: https://www.space-mine.io

SOURCE: SpaceMine