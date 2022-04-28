Electronic Health Records Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2027 | Epic Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc etc

Emergen Research Logo

Growing focus on improving the quality of patient care and rapid digitization of medical records are expected to drive market revenue growth.

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electronic Health Records Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. Electronic health records (EHRs) are now being created, used, edited, and viewed by multiple independent entities such as primary care physicians, hospitals, patients and insurance companies. EHRs are widely used in primary care exam rooms to register and access records of patients along with online medical information and decision making-tools and these EHRs have changed the dynamics of patient-clinician interaction by facilitating seamless communication through email, virtual consults, and telemedicine.

Electronic Health Records are a systemized collection of crucial health information about the patient and population, essentially a digitized paper chart of a patient. Electronic health records are patient-centric documents that facilitate easy availability and retrieval of vital information to authorized personnel. EHRs improve patient care outcomes by reducing the probability of medical errors, duplication of documents, delays in treatments, and improves the clarity of the medical records.

Electronically sharing medical information has become a mainstream approach for sharing crucial information from one facility to another and has led to many organizations implementing EHRs and health information exchange (HIE) networks. Countries across the globe are implementation interoperability standards and patient consent policies to encourage adoption of EHRs. For instance, Canada Health Infoway initiative have helped development of interoperable EHRs across the nation and the Veterans Administration in the U.S.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Epic Systems

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

AdvancedMD

MedHost

Greenway Health

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

AthenaHealth

MEDITECH

Others

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Electronic Health Records Market business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Comprehensive coverage of the Electronic Health Records Market along with forecast estimations of the market size and share

An accurate 8-year forecast estimation of the market growth and expansion

A thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth prospects and opportunities

Extensive analysis of the key regions of the market along with a study of regions exhibiting lucrative growth

Comprehensive mapping of competitive landscape covering business profiles, expansion plans, investment strategies, the financial standing of individual companies, and study of strategic alliances such as M&A activities

Detailed analysis of critical development and advancements in the market along with current and emerging trends

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type :

Web/Cloud-based EHR Software

On-premise EHR Software

End-User :

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Centers

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Electronic Health Records Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Why should you buy this Electronic Health Records Market report?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

