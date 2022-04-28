Global Orthopedic Devices Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2027 | CONMED Corporation,Medtronic PLC,Stryker Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Orthopedics Devices Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Orthopedics Devices Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Orthopedics Devices Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

The global orthopedics devices Market is expected to reach USD 65.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for orthopedics devices is propelled by factors such as the rising occurrence of osteoporosis, musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements, growing prevalence of sports accidents, increasing geriatric population, and increased obesity prevalence. Orthopedic devices are equipped for the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions by removing the hip, knee, spine, cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) bone. These also offer treatment for broken bones and muscles, smothering the recovery cycle. Orthopedic devices are designed to gain rigidity and resilience with the titanium or stainless steel alloys.

A rise in the population of elderly people is a major factor driving the growth of the market, owing to the growing occurrence of hip fractures in the elderly. Adults aged more than 65 years are assumed to be hospitalized each year for hip fractures, as published by the United Health Foundation. Approximately 30 percent of seniors are dropping last year, resulting in a rise in the number of orthopedic accidents, which increases the demand for orthopedic equipment at a substantial pace.

Key players operating in the market are CONMED Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker Corporation, Donjoy Inc., DePuy Synthes, NuVasive Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

Statistics:

Orthopedics Devices Market Size – USD 47.89 Billion in 2019, Orthopedics Devices Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%.

global orthopedics devices Market is expected to reach USD 65.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The knee application held the largest market share of the Orthopedics Devices Market. The knee application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 32.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the growing amount of knee surgery, coupled with the strong demand for technologies that facilitate rapid remedy.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Orthopedics Devices Market business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Based on the product, accessories accounted for a revenue of USD 19.88 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period due to reduced prices of older models are expected because of the rapid speed of innovation and improvements to generate market opportunities.

The arthroscopic devices are expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecasted period due to increased sports-related soft tissue injuries and the growing launch of new products.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors such as a vast pool of patients and the region's growing healthcare spending balance business growth in the Asia Pacific. Besides, the rising buying power of the masses in the developing economies, namely India and China, offers a huge opportunity to develop the market.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Orthopedics Devices Market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

Accessories

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Joint Reconstruction Devices

Spinal Devices

Trauma Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Dental Implants

Orthobiologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hip

Knee

Spine

Cranio-Maxillofacial (CMF)

Dental

Sports Medical, Extremities, and Trauma (SET)

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Orthopedics Devices Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Why should you buy this Orthopedics Devices Market report?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

