Brake Friction Market is expected to grow from USD 9.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : GreyViews

Brake Friction Market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increased need for brake replacement owing to the rise in traffic congestion along with the stringent brake emission norms across the globe. The term brake friction applied to the either stopping or reducing the speed of the vehicle using a braking system which involves friction. In this system, friction is an act of two items rubbing together to reduce movement. For performing the function of braking, a friction brake utilizes friction among a stationary and a moving part of brake, which are pressed together during the process of braking.

Key Insights & Findings:

The brake disc segment led the brake friction market and valued at USD 3.61 Billion in 2020. This is mainly due the fact that, brake disc type of product have higher stopping power than drum brakes. In addition to this, the installation of disc brakes is high across the passenger cars in Europe and North America. However, this segment is also expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The metallic disc segment led the brake friction market and valued at USD 5.78 Billion in 2020. The improved braking performance across the wide range of conditions and temperatures primarily drives growth of this segment.

The passenger car segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 4.09 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by upsurge in production and sales of passenger vehicles due to increasing disposable incomes of populations.

The molded segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 5.50 Billion in 2020. The number of features such as wide ranging friction levels, low wear and low abrasion, and smooth & consistent friction primarily drives growth of the molded segment.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the Brake Friction market and valued at USD 3.58 Billion in 2020. A number of factors such as a number of factors such as rapid growth of the automotive industry in China and Japan, increasing disposable income of populations, rapid economic growth, and demand for industrial vehicles due to rapid industrialization boosts demand for the Brake Friction in Asia-Pacific.

Key players operating in the global Brake Friction Market are Robert Bosch, AISIN CORPORATION, Nisshinbho Holdings Inc., Brembo S.p.A, Tenneco Inc., ABS Friction Inc., Delphi, Federal-Mogul, Meritor, and Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. among others. To enhance their market share in the global Brake Friction market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in November 2020, Brembo, one of the leaders in the field of automotive disc brake technology acquired SBS Friction A/S, a Danish company which develops and manufactures innovative and eco-friendly sintered as well as organic material brake pads for motorbikes.

In August 2020, TMD Friction, the manufactures brake friction materials for passenger cars and commercial vehicles launched Strong Ceramic (SC) friction material under its Nisshinbo brand. Nisshinbo is one of the leading original equipment suppliers to Asian vehicles.

Global Brake Friction Market by Product Type:

Brake Disc

Pad

Shoe

Drum

Liner

Global Brake Friction Market by Disc Material:

Metallic Disc

Ceramic Disc

Global Brake Friction Market by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Global Brake Friction Market by Type:

Woven

Molded

Global Brake Friction Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Brake Friction market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

