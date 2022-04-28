Micro Mobility Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing traffic congestion, rising air pollution levels, and longer urban commutes are some key factors driving growth of the global micro mobility market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The observe is an expert probe into the sales generated and ability estimates for the Micro Mobility marketplace for the forecast length 2021 - 2028 empowering the commercial enterprise proprietors to hold an aggressive facet over their rivals.

The micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to the rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards.

The rising need to reduce traffic congestion in urban areas and reduce reliance on private vehicles and encourage the use of public transport is also driving a shift towards micro-mobility solutions. Urban consumers are increasingly adopting micro-mobility solutions due to enhancement in connectivity, mobile payments, quick battery charging, the convenience of these solutions, and growing smartphone penetration in urban and rural areas. Rising investments by companies offering micro-mobility solutions are also resulting in the development of more cost-effective and advanced vehicles in the micro-mobility solutions market.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government to in the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Furthermore, the report divides the Micro Mobility market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro mobility market based on application, type, travel range, weight capacity, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

Others

Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 20 Km

20-40 Km

More than 40 Km

Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up to 100 Kg

100-250 Kg

More than 250 Kg

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world regarding production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Finally, all aspects of the Micro Mobility market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

