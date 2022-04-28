Top Trends and Market Opportunities for Online Gaming - GoodFirms Research 2022
5G Turbocharges Gaming Speeds and Spurs Cloud Gaming Developments
Metaverse Will Power the Future of Online Gaming.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, a global IT research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently published its latest study - Online Gaming: Trends and Market Opportunities. This research from GoodFirms explores the top trends and opportunities ruling the online gaming industry in 2022. It also covers the technological advancements that influence video games' future and affect the gaming experience. The research specifically focuses on the top challenges the industry faces and what the future holds for it.
— GoodFirms Research
The report begins with an overview of the online gaming industry, and how it's adopting structural, technological, behavioral, and economic shifts. AI, blockchain, and AR/VR are grabbing new ways to deliver gaming services to end-users and taking the gaming user experience to the next level. The industry has also leveled up its earning potential.
"New-age monetization methods such as games as a service (GaaS) subscription models, in-game advertising, in-app purchases, etc., are enabling gaming developers to earn more than ever before," says GoodFirms.
GoodFirms' research further explores the top trends ruling the gaming industry, such as the Experience-Centric Regime With AR/VR, Metaverse, E-sport, Gamification, Cloud Gaming, etc.
The report identifies the market opportunities in the online gaming industry based on the latest market trends and states that the leading gaming corporations are making it a priority to provide players with the greatest possible experience.
"Market opportunities includes, social & cultural significance, ludic strategy in education, a leadership simulator, marketing the health benefits of online gaming
& developing high-end gaming platforms for the gen z players," asserts GoodFirms
The study also covers the major industry-specific challenges like monetizations, cybersecurity, etc., and further mentions the solutions to keep up with the latest technological advancements.
GoodFirms concludes that the online gaming industry will provide users with more realistic and fully immersive simulations with further advancements in Metaverse and blockchain technology.
Key Findings:
–With the ascent of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and mobile marketing, the world is slowly turning into a gamers' heaven.
–Organizations are continuously releasing new games and content due to the wide assortment of virtual reality headsets presently accessible.
–Limitless internet plans and extended 5G coverage are gradually becoming the norm worldwide, providing mobile gaming a significant boost.
–AI that adapts hyper-personalization and recommendations improves client experience, increases immersion, and creates a personalized gaming experience.
– Cloud Gaming eliminates the need for consistently buying new hardware to play the latest games.
–The metaverse has the potential to merge attention, census, and locus to transform online gaming into an interactive three-dimensional platform.
–Mobile gaming can reach an extensive crowd.
–Playing games with coworkers or students strengthens bonds between people and fosters acceptance.
–The mobile esports companies host competitions in different parts of the world, attracting a more significant esports viewership.
–Blockchain is changing the online gaming ecosystem.
About the Research:
GoodFirms Research - "Online Gaming: Trends and Market Opportunities" attempts to explore the key trends in online gaming and identify business opportunities in the booming online gaming industry. The study also identifies the major challenges the industry faces and the health benefits of gaming for people.
