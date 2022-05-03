LinkDaddy® Launches Press Release Writing & Syndication Services
LinkDaddy provides a 360-degree press release service, creating, publishing, syndicating, and distributing top-quality press releases across global media.
Wondering when should you send your press release? The best day to send a press release is on Thursday when the average open rate jumps to over 26%”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in 2020, the global PR market was worth 88 billion U.S. dollars and by the end of 2025, the industry is expected to surpass a value of 129 billion dollars (Statista, 2022). An effective press release service can help a business reach out to millions of readers without the need to set up expensive advertising campaigns. However, this does not mean that every press release gets a great CTR or leads to a boost in conversions.
A big reason for this is writing in a monotonous, predictable manner. People need to understand that the era of classic press releases is behind us. Today, browsers consume digital content throughout the day, and they have an overdose of choices. The published content needs to stand out to get noticed. Press releases that cannot inspire curiosity with their title or fail to capture the attention of a reader with their first few lines are not likely to bring about the desired results.
LinkDaddy provides top-quality content writers for crafting a copy that can hook readers, raising the probability of getting distributed across the global and local media directories.
Wondering what is the best time in a week to publish a press release? The best day to issue a press release is on Thursday when the average open rate jumps to over 26% (Prowly, 2022)
While it is good to invest in a consistent PR exercise, doing it repeatedly without really adding any value to the published content does not work as a branding or SEO exercise. The average PR agency might not stress the importance of timing a press release but there is a definite ROI to publishing more PRs during a targeted period that can help to create more buzz, across the industry or audience. It takes a trained professional to identify closely matched topics trending in the media, craft a press release title around it, and get the PR published at the right time so that it gains more media coverage, social sharing, and eventually, helps to bring in more shopper queries and clicks. The LinkDaddy press release service does this systematically, driving the maximum ROI from every digital asset a business owns.
There is a fine line between smartly promoting a brand and oversaturating the message to the extent that it turns away readers. The perfect blend of subtle promotion, some industry-related content, and adding newsworthiness to the copy is the challenge for any press release developer. LinkDaddy has brought together a team of seasoned PR professionals who can easily swap between a brand story and industrial insight along with a bit of journalistic enthusiasm to create a PR that is short of being over-promotional and still, delivers the message, highlighting the brand rather than pushing the boundaries.
Someone could own a great, editorial-quality press release but if it is not discovered enough by the targeted audience, it has no business value. This is why press release publishing, syndication, and distribution are as important as a finely written press release. A press release covering a brand that offers hands-free toilet fittings has no business being published in business news categories devoted to the roofing industry. The PR should make it to the relevant news database and to newswires where it can reach the audience it wants to engage. This increases the chances of the PR being appreciated by media influencers, boosting longer-term visibility on popular search engines like Google.
LinkDaddy offers a comprehensive press release distribution network that is cost-effective and takes a press release to the right channels.
Most brand owners seldom realize what they are getting when buying a press release service. LinkDaddy provides more transparency via clear communication. LinkDaddy owns a proprietary PR distribution technology that maximizes the outreach and provides the option of using more filters to ensure the press release distribution is more targeted. This means publishing a PR targeting local search engines and local news publication platforms for a defined area. To ensure that the exposure is better focused, LinkDaddy has a network of geographically categorized business directories that help to deliver the PR across all the geographically targeted areas.
Secondly, LinkDaddy makes sure that the copy gets picked and syndicated across more local newsrooms and media sites that allow DoFollow links. This means a direct boost to the website’s SEO! For more SEO benefits, we also integrate a few, targeted keywords. A business employing our press release service gets the option of sharing three keywords that are included in the copy, smartly weaved into the text, ensuring that this does not affect the overall readability of the press release.
If a business owner has some ideas for crafting a press release, the LinkDaddy team is ready to collaborate for drafting a copy that incorporates such inputs, working a story around the features, services, or products that a business owner or a marketing team wants to highlight. If businesses can provide a professionally written press release, LinkDaddy will publish and distribute it, sharing a report of all the URLs carrying the copy. At all times, the submitted PR will undergo a quick editorial review. If the review suggests changes to the copy, we expect the edits to be made and the copy to be resubmitted. The idea is to ensure that the press release follows contemporary standards, making it more distributable, interesting to read, and effective.
What if a business does not have any newsworthy event, idea, or offering to be written about. Yes, it seems like most PRs are synonymous with announcing something significant. LinkDaddy provides a solution for such problems, even if there is no noteworthy product launch or an industry event to highlight. Its editorial team can work out a story angle even when manufacturers don’t release breakthrough products or service providers don’t launch segment-best services.
There is a reason we want businesses to try our premium press release service that insists on delivering at least 1000 words. This is because Industry trends indicate that editorials and content pieces with a word count of 1000 words or thereabouts tend to have better backlink acquisition scores. Such copies are also associated with more brand authority, raising the credibility of the brand. Long-form content seems to have a better shareability status as compared to shorter articles. Realizing this, the top-tier of LinkDaddy PR service provides a 1000+ word press release.
With LinkDaddy as the dedicated press release service provider, businesses can order any of the three subscription options, starting from $49 for a 500-word press release. If there is a need for a longer copy, there is an option of signing up for the 750-word PR for $69. Across all of the LinkDaddy press release packages, the PR distribution service remains a standard to ensure the copy gets published and then syndicated across major news sites, local news agencies, news aggregator platforms, newswires, press wires, social platforms, and other online databases. Each press release is published with SEO optimization to boost its online crawling, indexing, and visibility. This includes the use of embedded images & videos, quotes, and backlinks from DoFollow sites.
