Textile Chemicals Market May See Big Move | BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation and more

Emergen Research Logo

Textile Chemicals Market Trends – Increasing urbanization and industrialization globally

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated Emergen Research on the Global Textile Chemicals Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Textile Chemicals market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Textile Chemicals market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The textile chemicals market size reached USD 21.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for technical textiles as well as increased use of biodegradable and low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) materials in textile manufacturing are some key factors driving global textile chemicals market revenue growth. In addition, increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries across the globe are trends projected to continue to support revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/804

Some major companies in the market include BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Kemira Oyj, and Evonik Industries AG

Market Overview:

The research report on the Textile Chemicals market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Textile Chemicals business sphere.

Segmental Analysis

The global Textile Chemicals market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Textile Chemicals sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/804

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Technical textile segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of textile chemicals in technical textiles. Usage is expected to rise due to rising awareness about better function and uses of such products in various industries.

Coating & sizing agents segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Sizing chemicals are widely used to improve yarn abrasion strength and resistance in weaving. Use of sizing chemicals lowers weaving hazards, including yarn fraying and breakage during weaving process.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Low manufacturing costs in countries in Asia Pacific, along with rapid introduction of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing process by companies is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/textile-chemicals-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global textile chemicals on the basis of product type, fiber type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Fixative

Dispersants & Levelant

UV Absorber

Other

Coating & Sizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Flame Retardants

Repellent and Release

Antimicrobial & Anti-inflammatory

Other

Bleaching Agents

Desizing Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Scouring Agents

Surfactants

Detergents & Dispersing Agents

Wetting Agents

Lubricating Agents

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Home Textile

Drapery

Furniture

Carpet

Others

Apparel

Innerwear

Outerwear

Sportswear

Others

Technical Textile

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Textile Chemicals Market:

The global Textile Chemicals market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Textile Chemicals business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Medical Lighting Technologies Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/04/2139600/0/en/Medical-Lighting-Technologies-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-2-99-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Digital Biomarkers Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/07/2140783/0/en/Digital-Biomarkers-Market-Size-to-Be-Worth-USD-10-38-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/09/2142554/0/en/Intelligent-Drug-Discovery-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-3-711-8-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/11/2143509/0/en/Metastatic-Cancer-Treatment-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-111-16-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Urban Air Mobility Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/15/2145151/0/en/Urban-Air-Mobility-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-15-54-Billion-by-2030-Emergen-R

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.