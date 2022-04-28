Maine Climate Council Transportation Working Group
MAINE, May 5 - Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future
Date: May 5, 2022
Start Time: 8:00 AM
Location: Virtual meeting
Meeting description/purpose:
Register in advance for this meeting
Presentation of MDOT's draft plan for the Federal Electric Charging Funds
Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Cassaundra Rose, PhD
Phone: 207-530-0424