Church of Scientology of Hungary continues to increase the number of ordained ministers

Scientology ordination of two women in Hungary

Recently two women were ordained and appointed to serve their communities.

The role of Scientology women to maintain peace, growth and sustainability in today's society is ever more and more relevant and indispensable.” — Ivan Arjona Pelado

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 21st Century, “the role of Scientology women to maintain peace, growth and sustainability in today's society is ever more and more relevant and indispensable”, said Ivan Arjona. Scientologists pride themselves on “a large number of women among the Executive and ministerial positions in the church in Europe and worldwide”, a role that, maybe for traditional reasons, has still not fully developed inside other faiths.

One of the last Scientology ordinations ceremonies in Hungary took place in Budapest, where there is a thrivign Scientology community. They are helping their community and Ukrainian refugees with food, shelter, clothing and even toys to put and spread a smile on the younger ones. According to Arjona, “having more and more ordained Scientology ministers is crucial for the Scientologists and the whole community where they serve, as they will never close their eyes to the suffering found in the environment”.

Reverend András Kádár led the mentioned ceremony. He called on the two ministers to be ordained, Klára Veres and Dalma Császár, to take their religious oaths. These included their vows of confidentiality, which is essential to the Scientology practice in the spiritual exercises of “auditing” (the special spiritual counselling developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard).

Once the Oaths were taken, the Master of Ceremonies placed the Scientology cross around the necks of the two women, symbolically endowing them with all the rights and duties of Scientology ministers.

The assembled guests greeted with joy and applauded the new ministers, who said at the end of the ceremony that they considered it a great honour to be allowed to conduct weddings, naming ceremonies, memorial services, funerals, and Sunday services within the Church and especially the spiritual counselling.

“I wanted to learn more about our religion and other religions. I wanted to see the interconnectedness of all religious impulses and what lies within people. On the other hand, in every pastor-led service, I could give people a slice of Scientology that would make them feel good and uplifted, even people of other religions or views,” said Dalma Császár, the recently ordained minister, when asked why she decided to serve the faithful.

Rev. Klára Veres said the following about her plans for the future: “I would like to help as many people as I can in what they used to help me. I want to help people bring out the strength that is there but has been held back. And they can release that, and then they can help others if they want to.”

Scientology follows a long tradition of religious practice. Its roots lie in the deepest beliefs and aspirations of all great religions, thus encompassing a religious heritage as old and as varied as Man himself.

Though it draws on the wisdom of some 50,000 years, Scientology is a new religion, one that has isolated fundamental laws of life and, for the first time, developed a workable technology that can be applied to help people achieve a happier and more spiritual existence in the here and now.

“That the development and rapid promulgation of Scientology were made possible, in part by advances in the physical sciences through the first half of the twentieth century, is significant”, reads the official website, “For it bridges Eastern philosophy with Western thought, and in that way”, says Arjona, “Scientology constitutes Man’s first real application of the scientific methodology to spiritual questions.”