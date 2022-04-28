India Ayurvedic Products Market Report 2022-2027 | Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Ayurvedic Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India ayurvedic products market reached a value of INR 515.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,536.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.78% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ayurvedic-products-market/requestsample

Ayurveda refers to a natural ancient healthcare system and science of medicine. It is based on the belief that health and wellness depend upon the spirit, body and mind of individuals. Ayurvedic products are mainly derived from animals, plants, metals and minerals. Some of the popular herbs and spices that are used in the formulation of ayurvedic products include ashwagandha, boswellia, triphala, brahmi, cumin, turmeric, licorice root, gotu kola, bitter melon and cardamom. As a result, they aid in increasing resistance to diseases, eliminating impurities and preventing inflammation while improving overall health.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The India ayurvedic products market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for organic and natural products among the masses. In line with this, the rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemicals utilized in the formulation of various skincare and personal care products and the growing health-consciousness among individuals are creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the penetration of high-speed internet and the rising popularity of social media among the masses are further providing a boost to the demand for ayurvedic products in India. Along with this, the continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector and the advent of the online delivery models across the country are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Additionally, numerous leading players are heavily investing in launching diversified product variants in the market, which are gaining widespread prominence among consumers. Other factors, including the shifting lifestyle preferences, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market growth across India.

India Ayurvedic Products Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India ayurvedic products market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Dabur India Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Vicco Laboratories

Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Hamdard Laboratories

Forest Essentials

Emami Ltd.

Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India ayurvedic products market on the basis of products type, organized/unorganized and region.

Market Breakup by Products Type:

Healthcare Products:

Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements

Ayurvedic Medicines

Personal Care Products:

Skin Care

Oral Care

Hair Care and Fragrances

Market Breakup by Organized/Unorganized:

Organized

Unorganized

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1279&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.