Biologics Market Estimated to Reach US$ 501.9 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 9.25%

Biologics Market

The biologics market reached a value of US$ 294 Billion in 2021. The market to reach US$ 501.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.25% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Biologics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global biologics market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global biologics market reached a value of US$ 294 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 501.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.25% during 2022-2027.

Biologics, also known as biopharmaceuticals or biologic drugs, are disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) extracted from living organisms. They consist of genetically engineered proteins, sugars, or nucleic acids derived from humans, animals, birds, insects, plants, and microorganisms. These drugs control the production of vital proteins, modify human hormones and cells, and produce substances to activate and suppress the immune system. As a result, biologic drugs, such as vaccines, blood and blood components, cells, genes, tissues, allergens, and recombinant proteins, are widely utilized to treat numerous diseases and conditions, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, cancer, anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biologics-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of individuals with acute and chronic conditions, thus escalating the demand for advanced diagnostics and treatment drugs. In addition, the introduction of advanced methods for manufacturing biologics represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, governments of numerous countries are taking initiatives to promote the healthcare sector and ensure the availability of biologics. This, coupled with extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to improve the efficiency of oral drugs for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s diseases, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, scientists and researchers are investigating species and expression systems to develop gene therapy and antisense medicines for cancer treatment, which is creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biologics-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck KGaA

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

Biologics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, source, product, disease and manufacturing.

Breakup by Source:

• Microbial

• Mammalian

• Others

Breakup by Product:

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Vaccines

• Recombinant Proteins

• Antisense, RNAi and Molecular Therapy

• Others

Breakup by Disease:

• Oncology

• Immunological Disorders

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Hematological Disorders

• Others

Breakup by Manufacturing:

• Outsourced

• In-House

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Biopharmaceutical Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biotechnology-industry

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-biopharmaceutical-manufacturing-market

Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/regenerative-medicine-market

T-cell Therapy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/t-cell-therapy-market

Healthcare Payer Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-payer-services-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.