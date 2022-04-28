PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release April 28, 2022 Bong Go lauds passage of MDDA law; says improved gov't coordination and public service delivery to further boost development in Mindanao Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended President Rodrigo Duterte for signing into law Republic Act No. 11708 which creates the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority on Wednesday, April 27. Go, who authored and co-sponsored the measure, assured his fellow Mindanaoans, especially Davaoeños, that the MDDA will improve the coordination among the local government units of Davao City and of nearby areas, resulting in better delivery of public services and integrated development planning, among others. This, he said, will benefit Mindanao as a whole. "Considering the rapid urbanization of Davao City and increasing population of the cities of Panabo, Tagum, and the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte, napaka-traffic na po sa ngayon; the City of Digos in Davao del Sur, papunta po kanila (Senator) Bato; and the City of Mati in Davao Oriental, papunta rin po sa amin; and the municipalities of Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur, Carmen in Davao del Norte, Maco in Davao de Oro, and Malita in Davao Occidental, it is imperative that we create an agency which can centralize and oversee the development efforts and initiatives that deal with the challenges faced by Davao," Go explained. He said that the MDDA will help address the growing needs of Davao City and nearby areas through the services it will provide. These include development planning, transport management, solid waste disposal and management, urban zoning, land use planning, shelter services, health and sanitation, as well as public safety. The MDDA shall have jurisdiction over Davao City and the nearby cities of Panabo, Tagum and the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte; the City of Digos in Davao del Sur; the City of Mati in Davao Oriental; and the municipalities of Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag and Sulop in Davao del Sur; Carmen in Davao del Norte; Maco in Davao de Oro; and Malita in Davao Occidental. The governing board and policy-making body of the proposed authority shall be the Metropolitan Davao Development Council (MDDC), which shall be composed of the Chairperson of the Regional Development Council-Region XI, the governors of the five provinces, six city mayors, and nine municipal mayors. The MDDA is tasked to consult, coordinate, and work closely with the local government units, the Regional Development Council of Region XI, national government agencies, people's organizations, non-government organizations, and the private sector operating in Metropolitan Davao. In coordination with the National Economic and Development Authority and the Department of Finance, the MDDA can also interface with foreign assistance agencies to obtain financing support, grants and donations in support of its programs and projects. "Bukod pa sa aking mga binanggit, magiging tulay din po ang MDDA para mapagbuklod ang publiko at pribadong sektor dahil isa sa mga mandato nito ay ang pakikipagtulungan sa mga pribadong organisasyon, at sa mga businesses na nag-ooperate sa Metropolitan Davao," said Go. Since Davao region is one of the leading centers of development in the country, Go said that the MDDA is envisioned to serve as a gateway to extend the development to other regions in Mindanao. "Dahil sa mabilis na paglago ng ekonomiya ng Davao City at karatig-LGUs nito, panahon na po upang magkaroon doon ng isang sentralisadong ahensya na siyang magbibigay ng iisang direksyon at magsisilbing gabay sa urban planning ng mga lugar na ito," Go said in a previous interview. "Kaya naman, muli akong nagpapasalamat sa aking kapwa mambabatas sa pagsuporta sa panukalang ito," he added. Meanwhile, Go also lauded Duterte for issuing a proclamation reserving certain parcels of land of the government in Barangay Bago Oshiro, Davao City for the establishment of the Davao Regional Government Center. The establishment of an RGC in Davao City aims to foster administrative efficiency and improve the delivery of public service through the adoption of a one-stop government center to serve the Davao Region. A total of 59 government agencies with assigned lots in the proposed RGC confirmed their involvement in the project, as well as their commitment to develop their respective lots.