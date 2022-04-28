Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on the Passing of Senator Rich Pahls

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement on the passing of State Senator Rich Pahls of Omaha. 

 

“Senator Pahls was a dedicated public servant and a great man.  He was committed to improving his community, first as an educator and then through elected service.  Nebraska lost a true leader today.  Susanne and I are praying for the Pahls family, the Millard community, and the countless Nebraskans Sen. Pahls impacted as they mourn his loss.”

 

Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning immediately, and will remain lowered through the end of the day tomorrow (April 28, 2022).

