Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,113 in the last 365 days.

PSA Insurance After the Fact is Illegal

“Purchasing Car Insurance After The Accident is Fraud and Often a Felony

Purchasing car insurance from a smartphone is convenient. It takes just minutes to jump on the internet, get a quote, and purchase a policy. This doesn’t give license to purchase insurance “after the fact” and try to make an insurance claim.

This is Montana Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing.

Unfortunately, the ease of buying auto insurance is leading to increased fraud that drives up premiums for every driver. We all pay for insurance fraud with higher premiums. Our agency often sees drivers making claims after a car accident but before buying insurance. Sometimes they do this as they wait for the tow truck. This is called insurance after the fact.

Insurance after the fact is illegal. Insurance companies report fraud to us, and our team investigates and prosecutes cases, including many that rise to felonies. Insurance companies are smart and good at spotting fraudulent claims. Insurance premiums are cheaper than the fines, criminal record, possible prison, and attorney fees.

If you’re not insured, call an agent or go online to purchase a policy today. It only takes a few minutes.”

You just read:

PSA Insurance After the Fact is Illegal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.