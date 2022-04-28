Fusion Splicer Market Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fusion Splicer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global fusion splicer market reached a value of US$ 707.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 991.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A fusion splicer is a device that uses an electric arc to fuse or weld two fibres together to produce a single unit. The fibres are bonded with a little space between them under the action of heat, allowing optical light signals to pass through. Due to the low variable costs and low reflectivity involved with the process, fusion splicing is widely used in a variety of applications. It's also used to reduce transition losses and improve joint stability. As a result, it is widely gaining prominence across the defense, aerospace and telecommunication sectors.

Global Fusion Splicer Market Trends:

The growing use of cloud-based infrastructure and the growing demand for high-bandwidth networks are driving the global market. As a result, there has been a rise in the use of fibre optic cables, as their use ensures dependable data transfer. Due to the importance of fusion splicers in uniting two fibre optic cables end to end and mending severed lines, the market is expected to rise. A good picture for the sector is also being created by the expanding integration of video, voice, and data networks with substantial fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) arrangements. Several nations' governments are also providing technical help and investing in the expansion of broadband networks and FTTH deployments, boosting demand for fusion splicers.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Fujikura (TYO: 5803)

GAO Tek

Ilsintech

INNO Instrument India Pvt. Ltd.

Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co. Ltd.

Precision Rated Optics

Signal Fire Technology Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS: SMTOF)

The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS: FUWAY)

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software and Services

Breakup by Product:

Single Fiber Fusion Splicer

Ribbon Fiber Fusion Splicer

Special Fiber Fusion Splicer

Breakup by Alignment Type:

Core Alignment

Cladding Alignment

Breakup by Application:

Telecommunication

Cable TV

Enterprises

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

