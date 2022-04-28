Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.27.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Linda Quiñones-Vaughan, 59, of Bakersfield, has been appointed Central California Regional Advisor at the California Office of the Small Business Advocate. Quiñones-Vaughan held multiple positions at State Farm Insurance from 2003 to 2021, including Injury Specialist, Claims Representative, and Representative for Agency Marketing/Communication and Property and Casualty. She was Executive Director of Administrative Services and External Relations for the Kern Community College District from 2000 to 2003, Senior Governmental Relations Consultant of Public Affairs at Pacific Gas and Electric from 1992 to 2000 and Assistant Vice President and Manager for Corporate Communications at California Republic Bank from 1989 to 1992. Quiñones-Vaughan earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Bakersfield. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $109,812. Quiñones-Vaughan is a Democrat.

Steven Gonzalez-Lederer, 52, of Sacramento, has been appointed Principal Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources. Gonzalez-Lederer has been Senior Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources since 2019. He was Chief of the Labor Relations Branch at the California Department of State Hospitals from 2015 to 2019. He was a Labor Relations Manager II at the California Department of Human Resources from 2013 to 2015 and a Labor Relations Manager I at the California Department of State Hospitals from 2011 to 2013. Gonzalez-Lederer was a Labor Relations Specialist for the California Department of Mental Health from 2006 to 2011, where he was a Labor Relations Analyst from 2005 to 2006. He held several positions at the California Department of Transportation from 1994 to 2005, including Labor Relations Analyst, Associate Caltrans Administrator, Assistant Caltrans Administrator and Personnel Services Supervisor. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $141,144. Gonzalez-Lederer is a Democrat.

Adonia E. Lugo, 38, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Transportation Commission. Lugo has been Interim Chair and Teaching Faculty at Antioch University Los Angeles since 2015. She was Global Sustainability Resource Center Manager at the University of California, Irvine in 2017. Lugo was an Adjunct Instructor at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in 2017 and at California State University, Los Angeles from 2015 to 2016. She was Equity Initiative Manager at the League of American Bicyclists from 2013 to 2015. Lugo is a member of the Untokening and the Los Angeles County Metro Community Advisory Council. She earned Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts degrees in Anthropology from the University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lugo is a Democrat.

Pippin Dew, 47, of Vallejo, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority. Dew has served as a Vallejo City Councilmember since 2014 and was Vice Mayor in 2019. She has been a Realtor at RE/MAX Gold since 2006. Dew was a Realtor at Prudential Real Estate from 2006 to 2009. She held several positions at PaineWebber & Co. from 1992 to 1996, including Assistant Operations Manager. She is a member of the Child Haven Board, Solano Association of Realtors, Solano Economic Development Corporation, Vallejo Chamber of Commerce and the League of California Cities. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dew is a Democrat.

