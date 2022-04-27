2022 Civic Learning Awards Honor Models for Civic Learning

Twenty-six schools will receive the 2022 Civic Learning Award, co-sponsored by Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. This year's award honors programs, projects, classes, and individuals engaging students in civics, particularly during the pandemic.

This year’s Award of Excellence honorees are:

Corona Del Mar High School, Orange County The Speech and Debate/ Model United Nations team has been an outlet for students to become involved in their school and community, priding themselves on being a forum for all students to improve their speaking skills and become more “politically informed and internationally conscious.” A team of 80 students meets weekly in the evening to develop and improve their speaking skills.

Doig Intermediate School, Orange County The Doig Action Committee is a civic action club open to all students to engage in community service. The students analyze issues in their community, using their research, writing, and speaking skills to create speeches related to any social issue of interest. For the second half of the year, they collaborate to campaign on issues they agree on.

Tarpey Elementary School, Fresno County The Student Council Club provides their students with in-depth instruction and experience in government, law, and democracy outside the classroom, which helps them to develop leadership skills, partner with local community organizations, and serve the school and local community through various projects throughout the year.

Awards of Distinction:

Anaheim High School, Orange County

Orange Grove Middle School, Los Angeles County

Los Altos Elementary, Fresno County

Twenty schools received the Award of Merit:

Los Angeles County Cypress High School, Sycamore Junior High School, Sparks Middle School, Sunset Elementary School Orange County Garden Grove High School, Loara High School, Magnolia High School, Norte Vista High School, Santiago Charter Middle School San Diego County Literacy First Charter High School, Mt. Everest Academy High School Monterey County North Monterey County Middle School Fresno County Maple Creek Elementary School, Nelson Elementary School, Oraze Elementary School, Red Bank Elementary School, Woods Elementary School, Garfield Elementary School

In total, 54 California schools submitted applications, many for the first time.

“Students, teachers, and administrators at these award-winning schools show an extraordinary dedication to civics—whether providing forums for healthy debate, campaigning on community issues, or partnering with local groups to effect change,” said Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye. “The future of our democracy depends on engaged students like these—our future leaders—who understand their government and are deeply invested in the health of their communities.”

Champion of Civics: Joel Snyder, Teacher, Animo Pat Brown Charter High School, Los Angeles Joel Snyder’s commitment to making civics a highly personal and reflective experience for his students is why he is a Champion of Civics, honored as part of this year’s Civic Learning Award program. Snyder received multiple nominations for the award, which cited a number of his strategies for increasing civic engagement among his students.

Creating Personal Civic Stories : Students create essays and audio recordings about civic traits based on class curriculum and interviews with family, friends, clergy, and other community members.

Interviews with Local Politicians: Students Zoom with politicians who serve their district and have the opportunity to ask questions about challenges facing their community.

Direct Action by Students : Students write letters on topics their concerned about to local officials, create voter guides in English and Spanish, and lead campaigns to increase voter turnout and work at local polling sights.

“Every class period is full of so much knowledge and relevancy to today's world... He has also given students plenty of opportunities to apply their learning in the real world and see the effect of our work.” – Student, Animo Pat Brown Charter High School

In addition:

The Spirit of Liberty Award: Equity and Inclusion Clovis East High School, Fresno County; Reyburn Intermediate School, Fresno County; and Woodcrest Elementary, Orange County

Honorable Mentions Fresno County: Cole Elementary Orange County: John F. Kennedy High School (3), Los Coyotes Elementary Los Angeles County: La Puente High School