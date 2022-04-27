Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player to Join Life Guard Imaging as Vice President of Business Development
Professional Athlete, Philanthropist, and Business DeveloperTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Guard Imaging excitedly welcomes former Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker and long-time Tampa resident Martin Gramatica as the new Vice President of Business Development. Although better known for his near precision kicking in NCAA and NFL circles, this is not his first foray into the world of business and caring for his community.
Since retiring from the NFL, Martin Gramatica has remained extremely busy. Together with brother Bill, a retired NFL All-Star, Martin founded SIPS International, a structural design firm specializing in developing environmentally friendly building materials.
Not long after, he expanded his efforts with SIPS to found the Gramatica Foundation with brothers Bill and Santiago. This foundation uses his experience developing environmentally friendly materials to build and rehab energy-efficient homes for wounded warriors.
Martin Gramatica has devoted more than a decade to giving back to his community and those who have served this country. In this latest inspiring pairing, Martin is using his love for people and his savvy business expertise to team up with Life Guard Imaging in their efforts to share the benefits of early detection.
A Relationship With Life Guard Imaging
Martin Gramatica's connection to Life Guard Imaging began as a client. As an athlete who works hard at staying in shape, he is acutely aware when he is not feeling well or when something is wrong with his body.
Several years ago, when he felt more sluggish than usual, he became concerned that something was amiss. After a chance meeting with Life Guard Imaging Director of Operations Frankie Maldonado and discussing the benefits of imaging, Martin scheduled a heart scan and consultation.
The innovative scanning systems at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease conditions and hundreds of forms of cancer. Without early monitoring and evaluations, most patients are unaware they are symptomatic until they experience a heart attack or discover late-stage cancers. By then, it is often too late.
Thankfully, Martin's results didn't reveal any significant issues, but as someone who has lost family members to undiagnosed conditions, he believes in the benefits of these early evaluations. As the new VP of Business Development for Life Guard Imaging, Martin hopes to educate others about taking their well-being into their own hands.
Benefits of Early Imaging
Early imaging offers the ability to identify potential heart disease or cancerous masses in time to consider options for medical treatment. With the results from Life Guard Imaging, patients are armed with the information to discuss these options with their primary care manager or a specialist.
Early evaluation is also beneficial when heart disease or cancer indicators do not appear. These negative scans give patients peace of mind and allow them to move toward finding the root cause of the conditions they are experiencing.
