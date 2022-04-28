Submit Release
Customers Celebrated at Mazda Lakeland Grand Opening

Sophia Justiz proudly welcomes customers and guests to the grand opening of Mazda Lakeland, a member of the Holler-Classic Family of automobile dealerships.

Sophia Justiz, general manager of Mazda Lakeland, officially opened Holler-Classic's first dealership in Polk County, Florida.

Mazda North America Executives Thanked "Precious Customers"

I am grateful for everyone in this room tonight and pledge my dedication to all of you.”
— Sophia Justiz
LAKELAND, FLORIDA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mazda customers were celebrated as the dealership’s centerpiece at the recent grand opening of Mazda Lakeland in Central Florida, Holler-Classic’s first dealership in Polk County. The event was honored by the attendance of an impressive roster of Mazda North America corporate leadership including Executive Vice President Ryuichi Umeshita and Senior Vice President of Retail Operations Tom Donnelly. Mazda Lakeland’s General Manager Sophia Justiz welcomed the crowd of customers, guests and local dignitaries saying, “I am grateful for everyone in this room tonight and pledge my dedication to all of you.”

The stunning new 20,000 square foot steel and glass facility features 12 high-tech air-conditioned service bays, a luxurious customer lounge, and quiet glass-walled sales offices outfitted with comfortable leather seating. The facility and its cars were designed by what the manufacturer proudly refers to as its detail-obsessed engineers. The dealership reflects the company’s commitment to transparency, promising a premium experience that customers “expect and deserve.”

The crowd cheered when Holler-Classic Co-President Roger Holler III revealed that the Japanese characters appearing on many name tags identified those guests as “precious customers.” All guests were treated to live entertainment including a Japanese fan dancer, while a variety of handmade chef selections were served.

Co-hosting the event were Judi Holler, chairman of the Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships and Corporate Secretary/Treasurer Jill Holler Rogers. Famous for its Buy Smart, Be Happy pledge, Holler-Classic dealerships post their “Best Price First” on all vehicles. The company was founded nearly 85 years ago in Winter Park, Fla.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
MAZDA LAKELAND IS A MEMBER OF THE HOLLER-CLASSIC FAMILY OF DEALERSHIPS WHICH HAS 10 LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA REPRESENTING MAZDA, AUDI, HONDA, HYUNDAI, GENESIS AND DRIVER’S MART BRANDS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, GO TO WWW.HOLLERCLASSIC.COM

