Governor Abbott Lauds Texas Broadband Expansion Achievements In McAllen

April 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at the College of Healthcare Professions (CHCP) in McAllen where he lauded Texas' success in expanding broadband access to communities across the state. During the press conference, the Governor was presented with the Broadband Champion Award by Connect the Future Texas for his commitment to raising awareness and promoting solutions to ensure every Texan has access to reliable broadband connectivity in an increasingly digital age. "Expanding broadband is essential in our modern world, which is why Texas prioritized legislation to dramatically expand broadband access throughout the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "Broadband is particularly helpful for programs like CHCP because access to high speed internet allows students and teachers the flexibility to work, take care of their families, and still go to school. Their use of broadband ensured that over 3,300 students were able to graduate during the pandemic. CHCP is a model for how broadband and innovative education can prepare the workforce of the future." Governor Abbott made broadband access an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session. He signed several broadband-related bills into law, including House Bill 5 which expands access to broadband internet across Texas by requiring the Broadband Development Office to develop a statewide broadband plan for guiding short- and long-term goals for robust broadband infrastructure throughout Texas. During the 86th Legislative Session, Governor Abbott signed HB 1960 which established the Governor's Broadband Development Council that works to remove barriers to high-speed internet across Texas. Connect the Future Texas is a coalition dedicated to expanding broadband access in the Lone Star State.