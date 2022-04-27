Finance Veteran and Entrepreneur Rod Turner Launches Personal NFT Series to Benefit Ukraine

100% of the Proceeds for his NFT Project ‘Our Beautiful World’ Will Directly Benefit Multiple Vetted Organizations Providing Aid for The Ukrainian People

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Rod Turner is turning his passion project into a compassionate one. Known for his significant impact in the finance, tech, and startup world, Turner is taking his personal enjoyment of creating digital art and carrying it into his mission to make a positive impact in the world. Turner will be launching his NFT offering, ‘Our Beautiful World Project’ to benefit organizations that are providing care and support for the people of Ukraine this May Day, May 1st at midnight Ukraine time (5PM EDT, 2PM PDT). All proceeds from initial sales and all aftermarket fees will be paid promptly to the best entities active on the ground in Ukraine, with Turner himself covering the fees and expenses associated with the drop out of his own pocket.

Turner says, “Recently I discovered that many people like my art, much more than I would’ve thought or expected. I made this NFT series because I’d love to help the people of Ukraine on a far bigger scale than I am capable of doing on my own. I hope that together we will have a major positive impact, and help Ukrainians through the horrible journey of war that they’re experiencing.”

Turner is the founder and CEO of Manhattan Street Capital with over three decades of experience in building startups and leading M&A combinations. His tech background and desire to help the ongoing crisis in Ukraine led to his launching of the Our Beautiful World project.

Six NFT pieces in the series are available to adopt now. Organizations to receive donations from the NFT Art sales include BStrong, United Help Ukraine, Libereco, and Voices of Children. Turner is also engaging all visitors to his website to provide their suggestions for the best organizations that are on the ground in Ukraine and could use donations.

Rod’s website includes instructions for beginners on how to buy NFTs, and direct links so that visitors can easily make donations to the selected organizations helping the Ukrainian people.

For more on purchasing an NFT from ‘Our Beautiful World Project’ and/or how to get involved with its mission, visit ourbeautifulworld.io.

About Rod Turner

Rod Turner is the Founder and CEO of Manhattan Street Capital, the leading online Reg A+ growth capital marketplace. Rod has over 30 years of experience in building startups to scale and leading M&A combinations to excellent results in the technology industry. Rod is a serial entrepreneur and has built six technology startups to liquid outcomes, including two NASDAQ IPOs (Symantec and Ashton-Tate) and co-founded the Invine Ventures VC Fund as a GP. From 2008 thru 2010 Rod was Chairman of ArtSlant LP, contemporary artist website. Rod graduated from Stanford’s Executive Institute and in the UK earned a 1st Class Honors degree in Energy Technology (Electrical & Mechanical Engineering) from Aston University, England.

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Sophie Bronsil | Sophie@TAGCollective.com | 646.946.3211

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514