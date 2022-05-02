NFINITY is Ready to Launch with Support from Big-Name Projects in NFT Community

The project will be supported by the owners of the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club.

BELGIUM, May 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The up-and-coming NFT project, NFINITY ’s The Eternals , is announcing it is ready to launch with the unwavering support from other big-names in the NFT space.NFINITY is a company specializing in virtual content, ready-to-wear products, and features a registered clothing brand. The company uses NFTs to create a unique ‘virtual garment’ that owners can receive in real life, simply through owning one of its featured NFTs. Each piece created by NFINITY is completely unique, exclusive, and comes with a luxury package.Today, NFINITY is excited to inform the NFT community that it is officially ready to launch its NFT project, The Eternals. The launch has garnered the support and validation of other well-known brands in the industry, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, and the company has been contacted by other certified accounts who wish to collaborate.“We are ready to launch and have new partners with whom we are associated and who have already worked on big NFTs projects,” says Diego, one of NFINITY’s co-founders. “We have been contacted by many certified accounts, including ATP ranked tennis players, even though it's a different world! Just goes to show that the world of NFTs can include all kinds of people.”“We can't wait to launch our fashion events, as we are creating a video game but also a fashion effect,” states Richard, the project’s second co-founder. “All owners of our NFTs will receive a hoodie that their own NFT is wearing! This is an innovation in the world of NFTs and we can't wait to unveil this side of our project, in addition to the video game and special boxes with special effects.”NFINITY will bridge the gap between actual and fantasy realities with its manufacturer NFT set, The Eternals, which could be acquired, constructed, and transmitted wirelessly in the Sandbox – a Metaverse platform that enables customers to buy digital land and then use it to build their dream universe. The startup aspires to be the one to be acknowledged as the Metaverse's cage fight and intends to become as profitable as Minecraft.For more information about The Eternals NFT project by NFINITY, please visit https://nfinity-meta.com/ About NFINITYNFINITY was developed by the company’s two co-founders, Diego Di Tomasso (Founder, Community Manager) and Richard Hamade (Founder, Marketing Officer). The company has the ambition to become the first to be recognized as the Battle Royale of the metaverse and hopes to be as successful as Fortnite.In the future, NFINITY has planned to collaborate with the Tommy Hilfiger brand for the creation of clothes for its next collection.