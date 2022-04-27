THE TIME IS NOW TO FOCUS ON THE NEAR-NORTHSIDE OF MINNEAPOLIS
The Near-Northside of Minneapolis and the residents of Heritage Park have been left with insufficient capital funding for its publicly subsidized apartments.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESSOTA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again, the Near-Northside of Minneapolis and the residents of Heritage Park have been marginalized and left with insufficient capital funding to support its publicly subsidized apartment homes; as we saw twenty years ago, without additional funding this community and their homes will once again continue to deteriorate.
Residents of Heritage Park have participated in multiple tours sharing their hardships and concerns with elected officials, government entities, and community leaders over the last 12 months. The challenges and lack of support are disheartening, and their voices as residents have become mute. Even having access to adequate transportation have been cut off to neighboring residents. They have silently watched the much-needed light rail station become abandoned in this Near-Northside community. All the residents agree, there is a real problem. When does it stop and at what point will they finally turn the corner and their voices be heard.
The City awarded federal relief funds for repairs of intercoms and exterior lights expected to be completed over the next 30-60 days, but acknowledges this is just a band-aide to a more severe problem. Only Representative Esther Agbaje understood the magnitude of this community’s failing health and has taken real action to sponsor a House Bill (now co-sponsored by House Chair Fue Lee), that would allocate state funds to Heritage Park. The funds will solve immediate maintenance concerns at the property, which have been grossly underfunded.
Today, we all understand the impact and what the lack of funding means. We have come to recognize the overall disinvestment in public housing units, especially in Heritage Park, and deserve access to the full recapitalization program to begin repairs.
Heritage Park Residents deserve immediate action and attention. Plans to address systemic problems are outlined and detailed in many reports and provided for completion in the Hollman Decree Master plan. https://www.housinglink.org/Files/Hollman-Compilation.pdf
The time is now for Heritage Park to be properly funded so that residents can have access to a better quality of life. The residents deserve answers and actions.
