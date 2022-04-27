HB 4730 of 2021
MICHIGAN, April 27 - Property: recording; transcript and abstract of paper or record fees; modify. Amends sec. 1 of 1895 PA 161 (MCL 48.101). TIE BAR WITH: HB 4732'21, HB 4729'21, HB 4731'21
Last Action: 4/27/2022 - transmitted
