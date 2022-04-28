Dermatology RPA-C Angie Seelal offers tips for healthy skin despite the sun’s damaging rays
Angie Seelal, RPA-C, Advanced Dermatology PC
Summer is Coming: Is Your Skin Protected?
Since the sun’s UV (ultraviolet) rays fuel most cases of skin cancer – along with the development of wrinkles, age spots and other skin damage – staying vigilant is crucial.”WEST ISLIP, NY, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s never the wrong season to protect your skin from the sun. But with summer coming – hooray! – it’s prime time to take smart measures to keep your skin healthy despite spending more time outdoors, says Angie Seelal, RPA-C, of Advanced Dermatology P.C.
— Angie Seelal, RPA-C
More than 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, and getting 5 or more sunburns over your lifetime doubles the risk of deadly melanoma, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Since the sun’s UV (ultraviolet) rays fuel most cases of skin cancer – along with the development of wrinkles, age spots and other skin damage – staying vigilant is crucial, says Seelal, a Registered Physician Assistant with years of experience treating chronic skin conditions.
“We can’t help but get excited about all the opportunities we’ll have to enjoy summer weather on the beach, in the park, and doing fun outdoor activities such as boating, biking and swimming,” Seelal says. “But we can’t let our enthusiasm get in the way of protecting ourselves from the sun’s harmful rays.”
Who’s at greater risk?
While people of all skin colors can experience sunburn and other destructive effects from UV rays, certain individuals face greater risks, including those with:
• Red, blonde, or light brown hair
• Light eyes
• Pale skin
• Personal or family history of skin cancer
• Outdoor occupations, such as construction workers
Additionally, certain medications can increase your sensitivity to the sun, including antibiotics, Seelal notes.
“You might slather on sunscreen and still end up getting burned for various reasons,” she adds. “Just keep in mind that protecting yourself from the sun isn’t always straightforward.”
Skin sun-safety tips
Speaking of sunscreen, using a broad-spectrum version with SPF 30 or higher is key whenever you’re outdoors, Seelal says. But also make sure your sunscreen isn’t expired or more than 3 years old, since that factor – along with being exposed to higher temperatures – can lessen the product’s effectiveness.
“Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin areas – including the ears, hands, nose, neck, feet and lips – about 30 minutes before heading outdoors and repeat this every 2 hours,” she explains. “If you’re sweating or swimming, you’ll need to reapply it more often.”
Seelal offers these additional tips for sun-safe skin:
• Limit your time in the sun, but especially between peak hours 10 am and 2 pm, when the rays are strongest.
• Stay in the shade under an awning, umbrella, or tree.
• Wear long sleeves and pants, if possible, or other sun-protective garments. Some clothing is certified under international standards as providing UV protection.
• Wear a broad-brimmed hat that shades your face, ears, and back of your neck. Opt for a tightly woven fabric like canvas over straw or other light-filtering weaves.
• Wear sunglasses labeled with a UVA/UVB rating of 100% for maximum eye protection. Wrap-around styles work best by blocking UV rays from the side as well as the front.
“We can look forward to the upcoming sun-filled months at the same time as we cast a wary eye toward the damage the sun’s rays can trigger for our skin,” Seelal says. “It’s a balance. Enjoy yourself, but don’t forget to protect yourself too.”
Bio: Angie Seelal, RPA-C is a Certified Registered Physician Assistant through the National Commission of Certification of Physician Assistants.
Advanced Dermatology P.C. and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery (New York & New Jersey) is one of the leading dermatology centers in the nation, offering highly experienced physicians in the fields of cosmetic and laser dermatology as well as plastic surgery and state-of-the-art medical technologies. www.advanceddermatologypc.com.
Melissa Chefec
MCPR, LLC
+1 203-968-6625
melissa@mcprpublicrelations.com