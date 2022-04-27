AB1134 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-04-27
WISCONSIN, April 27 - An Act to repeal 27.01 (8) (bn), 27.01 (8) (c) 2. and 3., 27.01 (8m) (a) 1., 27.01 (8m) (b) and 27.01 (9) (c); to renumber 27.01 (8) (c) 1.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 27.01 (8m) (a) (intro.) and 2.; to amend 27.01 (8) (a), 27.01 (8) (b) (intro.) and 27.01 (8m) (title); and to create 27.01 (8) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the state trail pass. (FE)
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|4/27/2022 Asm.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|911
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1134