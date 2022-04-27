AB1134 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-04-27

WISCONSIN, April 27 - An Act to repeal 27.01 (8) (bn), 27.01 (8) (c) 2. and 3., 27.01 (8m) (a) 1., 27.01 (8m) (b) and 27.01 (9) (c); to renumber 27.01 (8) (c) 1.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 27.01 (8m) (a) (intro.) and 2.; to amend 27.01 (8) (a), 27.01 (8) (b) (intro.) and 27.01 (8m) (title); and to create 27.01 (8) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the state trail pass. (FE)