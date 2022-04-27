Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,161 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Moody Honors Victim Advocates and Law Enforcement During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Honors Victim Advocates and Law Enforcement During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today honored victim advocates and law enforcement officers during the 2021 Distinguished Victim Services Awards ceremony as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Every year, the Florida Attorney General’s Office recognizes victim advocates and law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty to assist crime victims.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Victim advocates and law enforcement officers provide life-changing support and services to those in need. They help victims through their darkest hours and sacrifice so much time and energy to help people heal and recover. I am honored to present a few of these great public servants with our Distinguished Victim Services Award for their outstanding work over the past year.”

The following victim advocates received the Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award:

  • Belinda Darcy—Clearwater Police Department
  • Debbie Geller—Plantation Police Department
  • Hilda Sagastume—Coral Springs Police Department
The following law enforcement officers received the Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award:
  • Det. Christopher Bulman—Polk County Sheriff’s Office
  • Det. Brittany Tatum—West Palm Beach Police Department
  • Lt. Thomas Tompkins—Polk County Sheriff’s Office
  • Agent Justin Wood—Brevard County Sheriff’s Office
Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week helps citizens and advocates reflect on commitments to serving victims of all crime. The Florida Constitution and Florida Crime Victims' Bill of Rights give crime victims or lawful representatives, including the next of kin of homicide victims, granted rights. These include the right to be informed, present and heard when relevant at all crucial stages of criminal proceedings, to be free from harassment, intimidation or abuse, and to have the safety of the victim and the victim’s family considered when setting bail or pretrial release conditions.

The Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services and Criminal Justice Programs serves as an advocate for crime victims. For more information on crime victim services offered by the Attorney General’s Office, click

here.

You just read:

Attorney General Moody Honors Victim Advocates and Law Enforcement During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.