Radix IoT Partner, Solar SCADA Is American Made Challenges Solar Prize Hardware Track Finalist
Solar SCADA Solar PV Asset Monitoring Offering Integrates Radix IoT’s Mango OS Software Automation PlatformDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT partner, Solar SCADA, specializing in all-inclusive solar Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) offering, is among the 10 Hardware Track finalists of the American Made Challenges Solar Prize Contest. Sponsored by the American-Made Challenges, in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), each finalist received $100,000 in cash prizes and $75,000 in vouchers to advance their innovation from proof-of-concept to prototype in the final contest.
The Denver, Colorado-based Solar SCADA team showcased their SCADA system concept during the virtual Round 5 Set! Demo Day when they demonstrated their early-stage proofs-of-concept to a panel of industry expert judges. The Solar SCADA concept is the industry’s first, fully integrated system specifically designed from the ground up for solar PV asset monitoring. Its innovative hardware simplifies sensor install, calibration, communication, data feeds and maintenance for common instrumentation used for solar system monitoring. Coupled with Radix IoT’s industry-leading Mango OS automation platform, it enables a seamless, full-turnkey data acquisition system for solar applications, eliminating all too common, expensive commissioning over-runs. The standalone Solar SCADA solution offers a low-cost alternative to PV Monitoring, yet still with all the tools to manage commercial and industrial solar solutions.
“We are proud of our partnership with Solar SCADA. The ingenuity of Solar SCADA to use Mango at the core of the offering allows for a vastly more affordable, maintainable, and installable solution compared to anything else on the market. Additionally, given Mango’s roots in IoT, (compared to PLC or SCADA solutions that are commonplace), these same Solar SCADA systems have the optional ability to be remotely managed and monitored, from one to tens of thousands of locations, with ease.” said Michael Skurla, Chief Product Officer for Radix IoT.
The U.S. had enough solar panels installed to power 16.4 million American homes by the end of Q3 2020. According to Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), through 2021, the U.S. had over 121 gigawatts (GW) of cumulative installed solar electric capacity, enough to power more than 23.3 million average American homes and offset more than 136 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
The American-Made Challenges brings together the world's best-in-class research base with an unparalleled entrepreneurial support system of pioneering fabrication facilities, a broad network of energy incubators, and 17 national laboratories to create a portfolio of innovations primed for private investment and commercial scale up. The American-Made Challenges series of prize competitions, in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), incentivize entrepreneurs to re-energize innovation and reassert American leadership in the energy marketplace. These new challenges lower the barriers U.S.-based innovators face, accelerating the cycles of learning from years to weeks, while helping to create partnerships that connect entrepreneurs to the private sector and the network of DOE's National Laboratories nationwide.
“Integrating Mango OS as one of the three connectors was critical in the success of our Solar SCADA offering. With energy price hikes challenging American households with high energy bills, Solar SCADA offers the commercial and industrial solar sector an alternative, low-cost asset monitoring package to expedite operations,” said Greg Linder, Founder of Solar SCADA.
In September, the 10 finalists will present their technologies for the last time during Go! Demo Day. Two teams will be selected as winners of the final prize, with each receiving an additional $500,000 cash prize, and $75,000 support voucher to help bring their technologies to the market.
For more information, visit Radix IoT www.radixiot.com or contact sales@radixiot.com.
About Radix IoT
Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from
existing subsystems into a managed dashboard allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com.
