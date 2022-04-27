BlueMagic Group Celebrates the Completion of 21,000 Successful Hair Transplant Surgeries

With its head office based in London and medical offices in Tirana and Istanbul, BlueMagic has treated patients from all over the world.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueMagic Group is pleased to announce that it has reached a new milestone in its history, having successfully completed 21,000 hair transplant surgeries since its inception. The company has a sterling reputation in the industry, offering the latest technology in treatment options to men and women across the globe. According to BlueMagic Group CEO Pasquale Minasi, the company is particularly renowned for providing the safest possible procedures.“Our patients always tell us how delighted they are with the wonderfully safe and relaxing experiences that we provide,” says Minasi. “Our all-encompassing package includes 5-star accommodation and transport costs, as well as the cost of treatment. But aside from this, we deliver the best possible outcome for every patient with long-lasting results. We are more than proud of our accomplishments.”Minasi adds that all transplants are conducted safely in a JCI-accredited hospital and every treatment is carried out according to the highest industry standards. Treatments are covered by a lifetime warranty, guaranteeing that the patient’s hair will never fall out again.Specializing in performing high-quality MICRO FUE SAPPHIRE and DHI CHOI PEN hair transplants, along with the best PRP Treatments, BlueMagic is also known for its low costs, offering prices up to 70% less than any other hair transplant clinic in the UK, Italy, or the USA.“Our prices may be low, but we never compromise on quality,” Minasi continues. “Each and every member of our team is a highly trained, practiced and experienced surgeon. And all our surgeries take place in a fully Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey.”For more information about BlueMagic Group International, visit the website at https://www.bluemagiclinic.com/ About the CompanyFounded by Pasquale Minasi after realizing the difficulties encountered by international patients wanting to get a hair transplant in Turkey, the BlueMagic Group clinic started out with minimum exposure and patients and has now expanded to over 500 patients every year. Renowned as one of the safest hair transplant clinics in Turkey, BlueMagic provides high-quality MICRO FUE SAPPHIRE and DHI CHOI PEN hair transplants, along with the finest PRP Treatments, using the latest technology and treatment methods to deliver the best possible outcomes for every patient.