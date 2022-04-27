Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Demand, Share, Global Trends, Top Key Player Updates and Research Methodology BY 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size – USD 86.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing.

The Global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth. In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.

In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing.

In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to robust presence of key players in countries in the region. Advanced academic infrastructure and high awareness about e-learning platforms among individuals and learners in countries in the region is a key factor driving market growth.

The report covers the following companies- Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-tech and smart classroom market based on hardware, education system, end use, and region.

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Regional Outlook of Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

