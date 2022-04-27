Jessica McClintock launches Gunne Sax “McCLINTOCK MOMENTS”

Jessica McClintock in her design studio

The “McClintock Moments” campaign will celebrate and engage women around the world encouraging them to embrace those special “McClintock Moments”.

This is an opportunity to celebrate our history and the memories of so many of our devoted customers - and what makes it so very special is that they can all join with us as we start our next chapter” — Mary Gagnon, Fashion Director, Jessica McClintock company

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jessica McClintock for Gunne Sax announces the launch of the “McClintock Moments” campaign - designed to celebrate, embrace, and involve the thousands upon thousands of McClintock women around the world and bring back those special “McClintock Moments”.

From the 1970’s through the early 2000’s, women of all ages from around the world have worn McClintock Gunne Sax dresses to many of their most special occasions, from proms to sweet sixteen’s to even their own weddings - or weddings for friends and family!

"McClintock Moments" is a social media campaign designed for McClintock’s fans to share their special memories, as a way to celebrate their treasured moments and the stories that go with them. This is the first step as we prepare to bring Gunne Sax into the forefront of fashion once again.

In the Fall of 2021, as the brand started to re-group, one of their top priorities was to find a way to bring back the Gunne Sax line of dresses to honor Jessica’s legacy and also to match consumer demand.

“When my sister passed away last year, we heard from thousands of women from all over the world,” states Mary Gagnon, sister of the late Jessica McClintock and Fashion Director of the Jessica McClintock company. “So many just wanted to share how special she (Jessica) made them feel and how they had enjoyed some of the most memorable times in their lives while wearing her designs. They truly felt like they knew her and vice versa – there was such a close, personal connection to her and to the brand - that no other brand can claim.”

Later this year (2022) the much-anticipated new collection of Gunne Sax dresses and related apparel will launch online through McClintock’s fashion partners.

Over the past few years, the free-spirited, romantic style of Gunne Sax has made its way back into popular fashion – and original Gunne Sax dresses have become highly sought-after in vintage shops and through cottage online trading groups.

What the brand is calling “Modern Nostalgia” could not come at a better time, when so many of the girls who may have originally worn “Gunnies” to their prom are now empowered, adult women who have cherished memories of their “McClintock Moments” during a much simpler time. But beyond nostalgia, they have such admiration and respect for Jessica McClintock who was truly ahead of her time and became a legendary female American success story.

"McClintock Moments" can be found at www.jessicamcclintock.com/moments as well as on the brand’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds.

How does the “Moments” campaign work?

Beginning today, the McClintock Moments campaign will launch with McClintock Prom - the first of many monthly themes. The brand will ask their cherished coterie of friends, family, and devotees to share their most precious McClintock Moments (think #TBT with the story) on social and tag #JMCMoments. The posts will then appear on the McClintock feeds and at the end of each themed period (Prom runs until Friday, May 20th) the brand will announce the MOST "McClintock Moment".

“This gives us an opportunity to celebrate our history and the memories of so many of our devoted customers,” states Mary Gagnon. “And what makes this so very special is that they can all join with us as we start our next chapter.”



About Jessica McClintock

Founded in 1970, Jessica McClintock invested $5,000 from her savings which became the genesis of Gunne Sax by Jessica McClintock and her eponymous free-spirited, romantic brand.

In an era where momentous events took place that would begin to shape the ever-evolving story of the American Woman, Jessica’s modern, romantic, and feminine style embodied equality and empowerment and gained popularity with thousands upon thousands of girls, teens, and women across the country.

Jessica created quality, well-designed, value driven informal dresses – and a personal bond that made her a “go to” brand for dressing women for life’s most important moments. Soon she established a 360-degree lifestyle brand and a dedicated fan base to include multi-generational, and geographically span rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the country and around the world.

Jessica created a multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand from her signature dress collection. She became an award-winning fashion icon and a truly American success story.

Jessica McClintock, Inc. is owned and operated by the family of the late Jessica McClintock and is headquartered in California.