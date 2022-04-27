Fort Lauderdale’s Noodle Station Sponsors 2nd Annual SAVOR SoFLO

Noodle Station Sponsors SAVOR SoFLO Mitchel Zelman, co-owner of Noodle Station

Two-day culinary experience to be held at Hollywood Beach Boardwalk this weekend

We are looking forward to bringing our unique ‘bowls, bao and beer’ atmosphere to beautiful Hollywood Beach.” — Mitchel Zelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL , USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noodle Station, an ‘Asian street food with soul’ restaurant co-owned by Mitch Zelman, is proud to announce its sponsorship with SAVOR SoFLO for an upcoming oceanside event.

Noodle Station’s signature “Asian street food with soul” will be on the boardwalk at Hollywood Beach for this celebration of food, wine, craft beer and spirits. Noodle Station is one of eight restaurant sponsors for this highly anticipated tasting event scheduled for April 30th and May 1st, 2022.

“We are looking forward to bringing our unique ‘bowls, bao and beer’ atmosphere to beautiful Hollywood Beach,” said Mitchel Zelman. “My partners and I expect this tasting event to impress South Florida foodies who haven’t experienced Noodle Station, but we also expect to see the familiar faces of our regular customers.”

Local chef rock stars and national brand partners have put together fabulous tastings from the area’s most delicious restaurants. SAVOR SoFLO offers ticket holders tastes and sips to please every appetite.

The 2nd Annual SAVOR SoFLO is a part of the SAVOR FLORIDA Series. Food, wine, and beer sampling is all inclusive in the ticket price. Unfortunately, the VIP Admission to the two-day event is now sold out, but general admission tickets for $85 are still available.

For more information about SAVOR SoFLO, please visit https://savorsoflo.com/

About Noodle Station

Noodle Station opened its doors just prior to the pandemic, and had to postpone its Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for March 2020. In February of this year, Noodle Station used the occasion of its two-year anniversary to celebrate and also acknowledge the restaurant’s perseverance under difficult circumstances.

The award-winning Noodle Station, part of the Harris Restaurant Group, is serving custom noodle bowls, signature noodle bowls, salads, and broths to South Florida residents and visitors from its location on North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant is open seven days a week.

For more information about Noodle Station, visit https://eatnoodlestation.com/

About Mitch Zelman

Mitchel Zelman’s passion for entrepreneurship and good food led him to partner with Walter Harris and several others in 2018 to realize the vision for Noodle Station.

Zelman himself has multiple interests and hobbies. He is an E&S property broker, a triathlete, an avid fisherman and community-minded fundraiser for childrens’ charities.

Earlier in 2022, Zelman launched Last Look Consulting Group. Last Look offers a coaching and training program for business leaders and sales managers to drive transformational change and build successful long-term business relationships.

For more about Mitchel Zelman, visit https://www.lastlookconsultinggroup.com/mitch-zelman/