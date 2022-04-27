Nutrigenomics Industry Latest News and Research by Emergen Research | Danone S.A., Unilever plc, Genova Diagnostics, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing global burden of nutrition-related noncommunicable diseases & rising awareness regarding healthy diet are key factors driving global revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement about nutrigenomics comes from a growing awareness of the potential for modifications of food or diet to support health and reduce the risk of diet-related diseases. It is an emerging field that tends to unfold the role of nutrition on gene expression which brings together the science of bioinformatics, nutrition, molecular biology, genomics, epidemiology, and molecular medicine.

The global Nutrigenomics market size is expected to reach USD 1,289.7 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing global burden of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases. Nutrigenomics is expected to help minimize the burden of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases through development of more sustainable approaches to encourage dietary change at a population-level. Establishment of organizations such as the International Society for Nutrigenomics & Nutrigenetics and European Nutrigenomics Organizations (NUGO) has resulted in increasing research and development activities around nutrigenomics. Advancements in technologies which help process large data volumes related to gene variants is expected to support growth in the field of nutrigenomics. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the practice of healthy diet is projected to boost revenue growth of the market.

Rising demand for functional food among consumers due to increasing interest towards food and diets that offer health-promoting or disease-preventing effects and benefits beyond the basic nutritional value that diets provide. Increasing research and development activities regarding the incorporation of personalized nutrigenomic food into the functional foods market is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers regarding the relationship between genotype and diet and generating clinical evidences supporting the effectiveness of functional foods are other key factors fueling demand for functional foods.

Top competitors of the Nutrigenomics Market profiled in the report include:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Danone S.A.

Unilever plc

Genova Diagnostics

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Metagenics, Inc.

GX Sciences Inc.

Cell-Logic

Xcode Life

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Genova Diagnostics announced the launch of a new collect-at-home nutritional test with the Metabolomix+ profile. The new nutritional test is expected to provide clinicians a more comprehensive set of options without a blood draw and help support telemedicine practices. The Metabolomix+ profile is a unique combination of nutritional tests that assess the functional need for minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, digestive support, and B-vitamins with add-on modules based on the unique need of the patient. Add-on modules include genomics, toxic and nutrient materials, and bloodspot essential and metabolic fatty acids.

Obesity segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing prevalence of obesity among the growing population due to sedentary lifestyle and food habits is expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reagents and kits segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Shifting consumer preference towards personalized nutrition is expected to drive demand for nutrigenomic testing kits, in order to get a personalized diet based on individual’s genetic, phenotypic, and medical information.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global nutrigenomics market in 2020. Increasing research and development activities related to nutrigenomics is expected to boost market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nutrigenomics market on the basis of application, product, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Obesity

Diabetes

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Reagents and Kits

Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Nutrigenomics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Nutrigenomics industry

