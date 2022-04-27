Waste to Energy : Increasing amount of waste generated, and rising demand for electricity in the developing economies

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 35.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of biological technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, along with increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy. The rising adoption of the renewable sources of energy among the industrial and transportation sectors is expected to drive the growth of the waste to energy market. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system's demand over the forecast period.

Limited availability for landfill sites and the steady growth of the cities have increased the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies. Growing initiatives of the government, such as the implementation of strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities, the imposition of landfill or carbon tax, are most likely to propel the market's growth over the forecast period.

Favorable regulatory policies of the government, the increasing amount of waste generated, and rising demand for electricity in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market.

Technological advancements of the plants, such as innovations in combustions and boiler design, expansions of the waste to energy facilities, or enhancements in metal recovery systems, are most likely to propel growth opportunities for the industry.

Increasing adoption of the biological technology over thermal technology is due to the shifting of preferences towards zero waste paths. The expensive installation cost of the incineration and the health risks has resulted in the rising adoption of recycling and waste prevention policies. The biological technology uses anaerobic digestion to generate biogas, which is ecofriendly

The steady Waste to Energy market share growth can be attributed to a variety of factors and trends in the global Waste to Energy market currently. Global Waste to Energy market revenue growth is supported to a significant extent due to rising focus by major players on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets and rising competition in the market. These factors are expected to drive incline in regional Waste to Energy market share growth over the forecast period.

In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Waste to Energy market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Waste to Energy market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered into a joint venture with State Grid Energy Conservation Service Co., to perform services of technical consulting for energy conservation investment projects in China.

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

Incineration thermal technology is a key contributor to the growth of the thermal technology segment. It reduces the quantity of waste in landfills, prevents the production of methane gas from the landfills, and generates energy from waste. For example, countries with cold weather, like Sweden, generate 8% of their heating needs from waste incinerators.

Top key vendors in Waste to Energy Market include are:

Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biological Technology

Biogas Plants

Landfill Gas

Fermentation

Thermal Technology

Pyrolysis

Incineration

Gasification

Physical Technology

In terms of Waste to Energy market share and revenue contribution to the global Waste to Energy market, North America is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting rapid increase in Waste to Energy market share.

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Waste to Energy Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

Region wise performance of the Waste to Energy industry

Asia Pacific market share contribution to the global Waste to Energy market is expected to continue to register comparatively faster growth rate than other regional markets between 2020 and 2028. Rapid growth rate of China and India Waste to Energy market share contribution can be attributed to increasing population and disposable income, and steady economic growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Steady increase in Europe Waste to Energy market share growth is primarily supported by continuous developments in major countries in the region. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in countries in the region is also expected to continue to support market share growth of the Europe Waste to Energy market going ahead.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Waste to Energy industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Waste to Energy market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Waste to Energy industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Waste to Energy market with their winning strategies?

Which Waste to Energy industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Waste to Energy market?

