Carbon Nanotube Market 2022 Industry Segment, Drivers, Trends, Forecast to 2030

Carbon Nanotube Market Trend – Increasing demand from the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market size reached USD 876.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) in the healthcare sector is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

CNTs are nanomaterials widely used in nanotechnology, from materials and electronics to nanomedicine, and they play an important role in innovation of nanomaterials for next-generation theranostic nanomedicine. Biosensors made with CNT can diagnose yeast infection more quickly than the current method, while targeting tumors is another possible medical application of CNTs. CNTs have already reached consumers through a variety of marketed products, ranging from batteries to sporting goods, and they are going to be used as an alternative to silicon in next-generation of nanoscale processors.

growing concerns regarding the environmental impact of CNTs have led to strict guidelines being implemented by governments and regulatory bodies of various countries, which is expected to hamper revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, compatibility is a major challenge in developing CNTs for the healthcare sector, which is also expected to restrict market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. SWCNTs are allotropes of carbon, and they have a high length-to-diameter ratio and surface area. CNTs are known to be efficient thermal conductors, and they can be used to make light-absorbing materials, which is expected to increase their demand over the forecast period.

The Medical & pharmacy segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the capability of CNTs to absorb a variety of diagnostic agents, such as antibodies, vaccines, drugs, and others.

Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of carbon nanotubes in industrial, electronics, and automotive sectors. In addition, low production and labor costs, and the availability of raw materials in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, are contributing to the revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Carbon Nanotubes market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Arkema, Carbon Solutions, Inc., Showa Denko KK, Nanocyl SA, Nanoshell LLC, Hyperion Catalysis International, Klean Industries Inc., Continental Carbon, CHASM Advanced Materials, and Nano-C, Inc.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come. In addition, the unique expertise of the researchers behind the study in strategic growth consulting enables product owners identifies important definition, product classification, and application. Coverage of critical data on investment feasibility, return on investment, demand and supply, import and export, consumption volume and production capability aim at supporting the business owners in multiple growth phases including the initial stages, product development and prioritizing potential geography. All valuable data assessed in the report are presented through charts, tables, and graphic images.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon nanotube market on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Catalytic CVD

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

CoMoCAT

Floating Catalyst

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defense

Energy Storage

Structural Composites

Chemical Materials

Medical & Pharmacy

Others

For further granularity, the study digs deep into aspects such as market segmentation, key driving forces, opportunities and threats for the forecast period of 2022-2030. To help business strategist strengthens their strategic planning and executes a plan to maintain and gain a competitive edge the research weighs up on buyer preferences, gross margin, profit and sale across different regions. Strong focus on financial competency, strengths, and weaknesses of the companies and recent acquisition and merger speaks a lot about the future adjacencies around the core business due to the ongoing development in the Carbon Nanotubes market

