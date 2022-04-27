Submit Release
Circus Fever Deluxe - Expanse Studios’ Slot With an x1000 Multiplicator

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apart from global slot successes with Wild Icy Fruits, Evoji, and Titan Roullette, Expanse Studios has another global hit in its offer – Circus Fever Deluxe.

The game perfectly replicates the atmosphere of those crazy tents with unique acrobatics and animals.

Although there are jokers around every corner as you got used to, for every other detail – this game is unique. It’s like a combo of an online slot and a pinball machine, with the circus joker and huge rewards in the main role.

Multiplies The Winnings By 1,000

The slot contains the main game called Plinko and two bonus games – dice and coin flip. In the main game, you bet on one of five numbers - 1, 2, 4, 6, and 9, by placing a chip value from the right side of the slot.

The Joker will drop a ball from his mouth, but before that happens, those two spots beneath it will randomly select a chip and multiplier. If you’re lucky for the ball to pass through the obstacles and land in that spot, your bet is multiplied up to 1000x your stake!

Gameplay

The possible payouts for the combinations range between 2x and 50x your bet, so this bonus can be pretty lucrative.

The second bonus round is called Coin Flip. It is triggered when the ball lands in the violet hat. This is a simple bonus round that consists of a spinning coin and two slots. Payouts are drawn for each side of the coin, and you get the one the coin flip corresponds to. The payout waiting for you in this bonus section is up to x30 extra.

How to Download the Game

To enrich your growing customer base with well-designed, innovative, and user-friendly games, contact Expanse at sales@expanse.studios or visit https://expanse.studio/.

The provider is also available via Blue Ocean and EveryMatrix aggregators.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio 

press@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92194827-b48b-4e6d-b6b4-82a0d33ad1e7

 


Primary Logo

Circus Fever - Expanse Studios

Circus Fever

