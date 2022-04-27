Astronomy Adventures Await in Children's Picture Book
Karene Turner tells the tale of "Bruno and the Lost Star"AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruno and his pet kangaroo go on an adventure in the pages of Karene Turner's vibrantly illustrated children's picture book, "Bruno and the Lost Star." Set in the Australian outback and following a young inquisitive lad and his pet marsupial, this tale teaches children about stars, the night sky and some basic astronomy.
The story follows the titular child's quest to help a shooting star that has gone to Earth find a way back to its home. Like many kids, Bruno likes looking at stars, including one particular celestial body that comes to Earth to meet him but gets marooned. They have to find a way for the star to get home. So Bruno hops aboard his pet kangaroo's pouch and they go look or help. They must consult an astronomer in order to determine where the star belongs and show it a star map so that it will get the right directions to navigate the night sky. This will introduce young readers to basic astronomy and familiarize them with the celestial bodies in the sky - and show them that there's fun to be had beyond their screens.
With her book she provides young readers an entertaining and educational reading experience, one that can also serve as a bedtime story that their parents can read to them.
Turner has been interviewed by Kate Delaney on her program America Tonight Radio. She has also told her stories to children at Macarthur St. Primary School.
About the Author
Karene Turner lives in Australia. She enjoys telling stories to children. On weekends she drives a taxi and when families are in the taxi she tells stories to children to pass the time on the way to their destination. Turner has published several books including "The Elephant in the Fish Tank," "Mara's Long Hair" and "The Pink Fairy and the Blue Fairy."
About the Book "Bruno and the Lost Star"