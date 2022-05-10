FOUR MAJOR PROPERTIES OF INDIAN MORINGA POWDER
Moringa powder is considered a superfood and super medicine, which is commonly used in phytomedicine and ayurvedic healing for many years.CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are so many medicinal plants that are extreme alternatives to pharmacological compounds. Apart from such super plants, moringa olifera is a plant popularly known for its extreme health benefits, especially for the natural iron property.
In some parts, it is called moringa olifera drumstick tree, ben oil tree, horseradish tree and etc. Moringa is native to North India and now it is widely spread in various parts of the world like America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. This plant has a unique medicinal property that controls various diseases. Every part of this plant like the flower pot leaves seeds are considered because it is highly used as a source of food, especially in India, the Philippines, and Pakistan.
Some of its major properties are:
-Antifungal
-Anti-inflammatory property
-Anti-depressant
-Antiviral
Moringa is consumed by cooking the leaves or using the Moringa Powder as a regular supplement. This powder is packed with so many health benefits. It is made up of the leaves of a moringa tree.
How moringa powder is made?
Moringa powder is made from the leaves of the moringa plant. It is kept under the sun or in a dry place to make the leaves crisp completely. Once dried it is added to the blender or mixer which crushes the moringa leaves to a powder. This powder has a slight muddy flavor and taste. It is added in so many healthy recipes like smoothies, milkshakes, soup, Moringa Tea, Moringa power capsules and Moringa flavored tea.
Let us see some of the health benefits of moringa powder:
1. Fights against bacterial diseases:
Moringa powder fights against the infections caused by salmonella, rhizopus, & E.coli as it has antibacterial and antifungal properties.
2. Stronger bones:
Moringa contains high amount of calcium and phosphorus, which helps the bones to be healthier and stronger. Also, it helps to treat conditions like arthritis.
3. Treatment for diabetes:
Moringa powder is widely used for treating diabetes. It reduces the amount of glucose in the blood and also improves hemoglobin levels and overall protein.
4. Improves eyesight:
As moringa powder is rich in antioxidants and calcium levels it improves eyesight.
5. Helps to prevent and treat cancer:
Moringa powder contains a compound called niazimicin, which will suppress the development of cancer cells.
6. Nourish skin and hair:
Moringa powder is rich in iron and protein which helps in protecting skin cells from damage. Also it has detoxifying elements which boost the skin and hair growth.
But people who have a sensitive body and skin should always consult the doctor before consuming it.
Moringa powder can improve water quality in our body as well as promote natural treatments for several diseases. This eventually improves the quality of life and gives easy access to improving public health. Moringa powder is such a free and accessible food source for all the people in the world with less expenditure.
Thus, moringa powder is the best and cheapest medicine available in our world. Using moringa powder frequently is a wise choice for a healthy life.
