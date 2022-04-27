PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release April 25, 2022 IMEE: MAY 9 ELECTIONS NEED POWER SUPPLY FALLBACK Senator Imee Marcos has called on the government to firm up measures to manage, if not prevent, power outages when votes are cast and counted in national and local elections next month. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms, said uncertainty remains over ample power supply during and after the May 9 elections due to conflicting claims made by the Department of Energy (DOE) and private groups including the non-governmental organization Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC). The DOE told Marcos's office on Monday that the agency's projections based on a four-year record show that yellow or red alerts are unlikely in May, but a spike in demand may be seen two weeks after the elections. Meanwhile, the ICSC predicts a 1,335-megawatt deficit in Luzon within the April-to-June period when power consumption usually reaches its peak. "A fallback mechanism is urgent, besides just adjusting facility maintenance schedules. We can't leave things to chance," Marcos said. Marcos doubted that power supply could be augmented by the time elections take place because the DOE and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) have not yet finalized the terms of reference for contracting reserves. To manage possible blackouts, Marcos urged the DOE to revisit its Interruptible Load Program (ILP) which could ease the burden on electrical power grids during and after the May 9 elections. "If electrical consumption reaches yellow or red alert status, the ILP can engage corporate customers of power distributors like Meralco to activate their generators for electrical demand downstream, instead of drawing supply from the power grids," the senator explained. "The government must be clear on how the ILP can be implemented especially in election hotspots where local terrorist groups may try to sabotage the elections," Marcos added. Marcos also said that harnessing wind, solar, and nuclear energy to augment power supply should be among the main concerns of the next administration. "The building of more coal-fired power plants was suspended last year, but Ilocos Norte's success with solar and wind farms has shown the way for renewable energy use on a national scale," the province's former governor said. (Tagalog version) IMEE: ELEKSYON SA MAYO KAILANGAN NG RESERBANG SUPPLY NG KURYENTE Nananawagan si Senador Imee Marcos sa pamahalaan na magtakda ng mga kaukulang hakbang para mapangasiwaan kung hindi man maiwasan ang mga brownout sa panahon ng botohan sa susunod na buwan. Sinabi ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms na wala pa ring katiyakan ang kakayanan ng suplay ng kuryente bago at pagkatapos ng mismong araw ng botohan dahil sa magkakaibang pahayag ng Department of Energy (DOE) at mga pribadong grupo kabilang ang mga non-governmental organization Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC). Una nang ipinarating ng DOE sa tanggapan ni Marcos ngayong Lunes na base sa apat-na-taon nilang talaan, ipinakikita na wala naman magaganap na yellow o red alert ang suplay ng kuryente sa Mayo, pero maaring tumaas bigla ang pangangailangan o demand dalawang linggo pagkatapos ng eleksyon. Samantala, tinaya naman ng ICSC na kakapusin ng 1,335 megawatt ang supply ng kuryente sa Luzon sa pagitan ng Abril hanggang Hunyo kung kailan tumataas ang demand taun-taon. "Kailangang agad tayong makapagkasa ng mga mekanismo para masiguro ang supply ng kuryente, bukod pa sa pagsasantabi muna ng mga iskedyul ng power maintenance. Hindi pwedeng iasa na lang natin sa pagkakataon," diin ni Marcos. Duda si Marcos na kayang madagdagan ang supply ng kuryente sa panahon ng eleksyon dahil wala pang naisasapinal and DOE at National Grid Corporation na hakbang sa pangongontrata para sa reserbang supply ng kuryente. Para mapaghandaan ang mga posibleng blackout, hinimok ni Marcos ang DOE na balik-aralan ang kanilang "Interruptible Load Program (ILP) na pwedeng makabawas sa pasanin ng mga electrical power grid sa panahon at pagkatapos ng eleksyon sa Mayo 9. "Kung pumalo sa yellow o red alert status ang paggamit ng kuryente, magagawa ng ILP na pakilusin ng mga power distributor na tulad ng Meralco ang kanilang malalaking customer na gamitin muna ang kanilang mga generator para suplayan ang publiko, sa halip na kumuha sa mga power grid," paliwanag ni Marcos. "Kailangan idetalye ng DOE ang pagsagawa ng ILP lalo na sa mga election hotspot kung saan ang halalan ay maaring isabotahe ng mga local terrorist groups," dagdag ni Marcos. Sa harap nito, sinabi ni Marcos na ang susunod na administrasyon ay kinakailangang pagtuunan ng pansin ang iba pang alternatibong mapagkukunan ng supply ng kuryente na tulad ng wind, solar at planta nukleyar. "Sinuspinde noong nakaraang taon ang pagtatayo ng maraming coal-fired power plants, pero naging matagumpay ang Ilocos Norte sa paggamit ng solar at wind farms na patunay na uubra ang paggamit ng 'renewable energy' sa buong bansa," ayon pa sa dating gobernador ng lalawigan.